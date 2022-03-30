NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Marc-Andre Fleury, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

On the Flyers retool

Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic: (mailbag) From what has heard, it doesn’t seem like Philadelphia Flyers interim head coach Mike Yeo will be back next season. Given the injuries and roster it’s not entirely his fault. It wouldn’t be a surprise if remained on as an assistant given his relationship with GM Chuck Fletcher.

Get the sense that the Flyers will look to start a ‘new era’ now that Claude Giroux is gone and they are looking towards an aggressive rebuild.

Forward James van Riemsdyk carries a $7 million salary cap hit and would guess that he’s not back next season. Finding a trade partner won’t be easy and they may need to kick in a sweetener. They could retain salary. A buyout would cost them $4.33 million on the cap next and $1.33 the following year.

The Flyers would need to move out more salaries if they want to be a big offseason free agent player – ie. Johnny Gaudreau. Sean Couturier, Kevin Hayes and Ryan Ellis are basically untradeable. They just extended Rasmus Ristolainen. Joel Farabee and Carter Hart are basically untouchable. They could try to sell high on Cam Atkinson but get the sense he’ll be back. They would also likely need to move one of Travis Konecny, Ivan Provorov or Travis Sanheim if they wanted to make a big splash.

Fleury confirms he wasn’t interested in playing for the Capitals

Tarik El-Bashir: Marc-Andre Fleury confirmed the other night on NHL on TNT that he respects the Washington Capitals but wasn’t interested in playing there.

There were was trade speculation before the deadline.

The former Pittsburgh Penguin said: “It just didn’t seem right.”

Should the Penguins look to move Dumoulin this offseason?

Adam Gretz: If the Pittsburgh Penguins are going to be looking at trading a defenseman this offseason, Brian Dumoulin is of some concern and he may be the guy they look to move and not John Marino or Marcus Pettersson.

