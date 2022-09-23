NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Toronto Maple Leafs, NY Islanders, and the Anaheim Ducks

Flyers and Travis Sanheim‘s camp talking

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said they have had contract talks with defenseman Travis Sanheim’s agent, and their goal is to re-sign him.

Philadelphia Flyers news and rumors

Ilya Samsonov had multi-year offers but settled for one year with the Leafs

Terry Koshan: Ilya Samsonov signed a one-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs this offseason. He said yesterday that he received multi-year offers from other teams but signed for one year with the Leafs as “It was good for me and good for the team.”

Mathew Barzal hopes to get an extension done in the next two weeks

Kevin Kurz: New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal, who is eligible for an extension, on his contract situation: “It’s (three) weeks before the season, and hopefully we can hammer something out. If not, I’m not really worried about it because my heart’s here and I know we’ll get something fair and something the two sides are happy about.”

Kevin Maher: Barzal on negotiating contracts with Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello.

“Well, I think the great thing about here is having Lou. There is always respect. It’s never bashing. There’s never, you’re worth this or that. It’s always fair. It’s always honest.

When you have that mutual respect, I think you always want to go, run through a wall for a guy like that. So, that’s kind of where my heads at.”

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ducks GM wants Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, and Jamie Drysdale to concentrate on the season and not a contract extension

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: Anaheim Ducks GM Pat Verbeek said there is no rush to get contract extensions done for Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry or Jamie Drysdale. He’ll get into that after the season, though there could be some preliminary talks over the next several months.

“I look back when I was a player,” said Verbeek, addressing the media on the first on-ice day of Ducks training camp. “You go through the whole situation. There’s nothing worse than players thinking about their contract. Nothing worse than it being a distraction.

“I just want the players to concentrate. We’ll talk at the appropriate time. I may talk to the agents over the course of the season. But when it comes down to it, this stuff won’t get done until the end of the season.”

Anaheim Ducks news and rumors