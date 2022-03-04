NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Washington Capitals, and the Montreal Canadiens

Yandle not thinking about the trade deadline

Jordan Hall of NBC Sports: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle is on a one-year deal with a full no-movement clause. Yandle when asked if he would waive his NMC.

“To be honest … it’s not for a couple of weeks, right, the deadline? It’s not really something I’ve really focused on too much. I’ve told you guys before, I kind of take every day day by day. I honestly haven’t really thought about it.”

Teams that are looking for a depth defenseman could come calling. Yandle’s ironman streak continues and a trade could put that in jeopardy.

If moved, the Flyers would likely get a lower-round draft pick.

Capitals checking out the goalie and middle-six market

Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic: Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan is monitoring their goaltending situation and has been doing his due diligence.

MacLellan thinks they are good on the blue line and mentioned they could look at adding a middle-six forward. On the trade deadline.

“I don’t know that we’re going to be as aggressive as we’ve been in the past,” MacLellan said. “Sometimes just to add depth pieces we might overpay a little bit because we felt we have a good team and we’re going to go a long way and we just need players. I don’t know that we’re in that mode, but we’d still like to improve the team.”

It’s unlikely that will go after a pure rental and may not be interested in moving some of their prospects.

“I’d be less inclined to trade prospects because they’re going to be playing here sooner rather than later.”

Petry may be an offseason move given his cap hit

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry is playing better under Martin St. Louis and his trade value is increasing and so the likelihood of him playing for another team before the start of next season.

Pierre LeBrun said that Canadiens will move him if they get a fair offer. LeBrun added that his contract isn’t an easy move at the trade deadline. It would be easier for teams to take on the $6.25 million cap hit this offseason.