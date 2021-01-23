NHL Rumors: Pierre-Luc Dubois Rumors Part II

Matthew Ross: David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period said on TSN 690 this morning that the Winnipeg Jets are the frontrunners for Pierre-Luc Dubois because of Patrik Laine.

The Montreal Canadiens, Calgary Flames and Anaheim Ducks are still in the mix for Dubois.

The Dubois situation in Columbus is a real distraction.

Matthew Ross: Pagnotta added that the Canadiens have been interested in Dubois since the offseason. Nick Suzuki and Alexander Romanov are not available.

There was one trade offer that involved Jesperi Kotkaniemi. The Blue Jackets have also asked about Cole Caufield. The Canadiens would need to get the money to work out somehow.

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Sources said last night that the Columbus Blue Jackets are getting closer to trade Pierre-Luc Dubois this weekend.

Darren Dreger reports the Winnipeg Jets are the frontrunners and they could seem like an obvious trade partner with Patrik Laine and Columbus native Jack Roslovic also looking for a trade. Roslovic is an unsigned RFA and has remained in Columbus.

The Jets are also believed to be looking for a defenseman.

There is some concern if the Blue Jackets would be able to get Laine signed to a long-term deal. He’ll be an RFA with arbitration rights this offseason. He carries a $7.5 million salary ($6.75 million cap hit) and will likely be looking for a raise. It might take around $2 million to get Roslovic signed.

The Blue Jackets have the salary cap space to take on both players.

What the Montreal Canadiens and Anaheim Ducks are offering up is unknown. Would assume the Blue Jackets have interest in Cole Caufield (MTL) and Trevor Zegras (ANA). The Blue Jackets would also need some immediate roster help.

Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen had been hoping to take the patient approach with a Dubois trade, but things continued to get worse. Kekalainen had been talking to several teams for weeks but he went into hyperdrive last night as he looks to help turn around the team and get the best possible deal.