NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and a Top 25 NHL Trade Board

The Pittsburgh Penguins don’t really want to fire Mike Sullivan

Josh Yohe of the Athletic: Evidence would suggest that Mike Sullivan’s position with the Pittsburgh Penguins isn’t in trouble, but only GM Kyle Dubas knows. Above Dubas, who is really calling the shots? It seems that Dubas may have the most power.

How bad does it have to get for the Penguins to fire Sullivan? Get the sense that ownership and Dubas don’t want to hold Sullivan accountable for how they’ve been playing and that they don’t really want to fire him.

The top 25 NHL Trade Board

Chris Johnston of The Athletic: The top 25 NHL players who could get traded by the March 7th trade deadline.

1. Ivan Provorov – Columbus Blue Jackets – RHD – $4.725 million cap hit.

2. Marcus Pettersson – Pittsburgh Penguins – LDH – $4.025 million cap hit.

3. Cam Fowler – Anaheim Ducks – LDH – $6.5 million cap hit.

4. Taylor Hall – Chicago Blackhawks – LW – $6 million cap hit.

5. Mikael Granlund – San Jose Sharks – C/W – $5 million cap hit.

6. Frank Vatrano – Anaheim Ducks – C/LW – $3.65 million cap hit.

7. Trevor Zegras – Anaheim DUcks – C/LW – $5.75 million cap hit.

8. David Jiricek – Columbus Blue Jackets – RHD – $918,333 cap hit.

9. Rasmus Ristolainen – Philadelphia Flyers – RHD – $5.1 million cap hit.

10. Brad Marchand – Boston Bruins – LW – $6.125 million cap hit.

11. Trent Frederic – Boston Bruins – C/LW – $2.3 million cap hit.

12. Mathieu Olivier – Columbus Blue Jackets – RW – $1.1 million cap hit.

13. Radek Faksa – St. Louis Blues – C – $3.25 million cap hit.

14. Yanni Gourde – Seattle Kraken – C – $5.167 million cap hit.

15. Marco Rossi – Minnesota Wild – C – $863,334 cap hit.

16. Rickard Rakell – Pittsburgh Penguins – C/RW – $5 million cap hit.

17. Gustav Nyquist – Nashville Predators – LW – $3.185 million cap hit.

18. Will Borgen – Seattle Kraken – RHD – $2.7 million cap hit hit.

19. Mike Matheson – Montreal Canadiens – LHD – $4.875 million cap hit hit.

20. Brock Nelson – New York Islanders – C – $6 million cap hit hit.

21. Brandon Saad – St. Louis Blues – LW – $4.5 million cap hit hit.

22. Cody Ceci – San Jose Sharks – RHD – $3.25 million cap hit hit.

23. Nick Bjugstad – Utah Hockey Club – C – $2.1 million cap hit hit.

24. John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks – G – $6.4 million cap hit hit.

25. Bowen Byram – Buffalo Sabres – LHD – $3.85 million cap hit hit.

