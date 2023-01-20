NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and an Updated Top 30 NHL Trade Watch List

Jason Zucker could fit into the Penguins’ future plans, but can they afford him?
Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Staying healthy has been Jason Zucker‘s problem over the years. He plays the game bigger than his 5 foot 11, 192 pound body. He’s just turned 31 and could fit into the Pittsburgh Penguins top-six future for the next few seasons.
He’s a pending UFA, carrying a $5.5 million cap hit. If he hits the open market he might get a raise. The Penguins will have to wait and see how some things pan out before deciding how much they could spend on Zucker.
Updated top 30 NHL trade watch list
The Fourth Period: Updated top 30 NHL trade watch list and teams that they are linked too.
1. Bo Horvat, C – Vancouver Canucks
Teams reportedly linked: Colorado, Vegas, Carolina, Seattle, NY Rangers, New Jersey, Minnesota, Boston
2. Patrick Kane, RW – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked: NY Rangers, Dallas, Colorado, Toronto, Edmonton, NY Islanders, Boston
3. Jakob Chychrun, LD – Arizona Coyotes
Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Florida, Edmonton, Anaheim, St. Louis, Toronto
4. Jonathan Toews, C – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked: Boston, Colorado
5. Timo Meier, LW/RW – San Jose Sharks
Teams reportedly linked: NY Rangers, New Jersey, Philadelphia
6. Ryan O’Reilly, C – St. Louis Blues
Teams reportedly linked: Toronto
7. Vladislav Gavrikov, LD – Columbus Blue Jackets
Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Edmonton, Toronto, Minnesota, Ottawa
8. Vladimir Tarasenko, RW – St. Louis Blues
Teams reportedly linked: NY Islanders, New Jersey, NY Rangers
9. Max Domi, C/LW – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked: NY Rangers, Toronto, Dallas, New Jersey
10. Shayne Gostisbehere, RD – Arizona Coyotes
11. Brock Boeser, RW – Vancouver Canucks
Teams reportedly linked: Minnesota, New Jersey, Montreal, Philadelphia, Washington
12. Mattias Ekholm, LD – Nashville Predators
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Los Angeles, Ottawa
14. Gustav Nyquist, RW/LW – Columbus Blue Jackets
15. Kevin Hayes, C – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams reportedly linked: Colorado, Carolina
16. John Klingberg, RD – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly linked: Seattle, Edmonton
17. James van Riemsdyk, LW – Philadelphia Flyers
18. Joel Edmundson, LD – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton
19. Kevin Shattenkirk, RD – Anaheim Ducks
20. Sean Monahan, C – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly linked: Colorado
21. Cam Talbot, G – Ottawa Senators
22. Ivan Barbashev, LW – St. Louis Blues
Teams reportedly linked: Toronto, Edmonton, Tampa Bay
23. Ryan Merkley, RD – San Jose Sharks
24. Luke Schenn, RD – Vancouver Canucks
Teams reportedly linked: Tampa Bay, Toronto, Edmonton, Minnesota
25. Tyler Bertuzzi, LW – Detroit Red Wings
26. Ivan Provorov, LD – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Vancouver
27. Sean Walker/Matt Roy, RD – Los Angeles Kings
28. Jake McCabe, LD – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Los Angeles
29. Adam Henrique, C/LW – Anaheim Ducks
30. Erik Karlsson, RD – San Jose Sharks
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton