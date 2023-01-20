NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and an Updated Top 30 NHL Trade Watch List
Jason Zucker could fit into the Penguins’ future plans, but can they afford him?

Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Staying healthy has been Jason Zucker‘s problem over the years. He plays the game bigger than his 5 foot 11, 192 pound body. He’s just turned 31 and could fit into the Pittsburgh Penguins top-six future for the next few seasons.

He’s a pending UFA, carrying a $5.5 million cap hit. If he hits the open market he might get a raise. The Penguins will have to wait and see how some things pan out before deciding how much they could spend on Zucker.

Updated top 30 NHL trade watch list

The Fourth Period: Updated top 30 NHL trade watch list and teams that they are linked too.

1. Bo Horvat, C – Vancouver Canucks
Teams reportedly linked: Colorado, Vegas, Carolina, Seattle, NY Rangers, New Jersey, Minnesota, Boston

2. Patrick Kane, RW – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked: NY Rangers, Dallas, Colorado, Toronto, Edmonton, NY Islanders, Boston

3. Jakob Chychrun, LD – Arizona Coyotes
Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Florida, Edmonton, Anaheim, St. Louis, Toronto

4. Jonathan Toews, C – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked: Boston, Colorado

5. Timo Meier, LW/RW – San Jose Sharks
Teams reportedly linked: NY Rangers, New Jersey, Philadelphia

6. Ryan O’Reilly, C – St. Louis Blues
Teams reportedly linked: Toronto

7. Vladislav Gavrikov, LD – Columbus Blue Jackets
Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Edmonton, Toronto, Minnesota, Ottawa

8. Vladimir Tarasenko, RW – St. Louis Blues
Teams reportedly linked: NY Islanders, New Jersey, NY Rangers

9. Max Domi, C/LW – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked: NY Rangers, Toronto, Dallas, New Jersey

10. Shayne Gostisbehere, RD – Arizona Coyotes

11. Brock Boeser, RW – Vancouver Canucks
Teams reportedly linked: Minnesota, New Jersey, Montreal, Philadelphia, Washington

12. Mattias Ekholm, LD – Nashville Predators
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Los Angeles, Ottawa

14. Gustav Nyquist, RW/LW – Columbus Blue Jackets

15. Kevin Hayes, C – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams reportedly linked: Colorado, Carolina

16. John Klingberg, RD – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly linked: Seattle, Edmonton

17. James van Riemsdyk, LW – Philadelphia Flyers

18. Joel Edmundson, LD – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton

19. Kevin Shattenkirk, RD – Anaheim Ducks

20. Sean Monahan, C – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly linked: Colorado

21. Cam Talbot, G – Ottawa Senators

22. Ivan Barbashev, LW – St. Louis Blues
Teams reportedly linked: Toronto, Edmonton, Tampa Bay

23. Ryan Merkley, RD – San Jose Sharks

24. Luke Schenn, RD – Vancouver Canucks
Teams reportedly linked: Tampa Bay, Toronto, Edmonton, Minnesota

25. Tyler Bertuzzi, LW – Detroit Red Wings

26. Ivan Provorov, LD – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Vancouver

27. Sean Walker/Matt Roy, RD – Los Angeles Kings

28. Jake McCabe, LD – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Los Angeles

29. Adam Henrique, C/LW – Anaheim Ducks

30. Erik Karlsson, RD – San Jose Sharks
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton