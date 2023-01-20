NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and an Updated Top 30 NHL Trade Watch List

Jason Zucker could fit into the Penguins’ future plans, but can they afford him?

Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Staying healthy has been Jason Zucker‘s problem over the years. He plays the game bigger than his 5 foot 11, 192 pound body. He’s just turned 31 and could fit into the Pittsburgh Penguins top-six future for the next few seasons.

He’s a pending UFA, carrying a $5.5 million cap hit. If he hits the open market he might get a raise. The Penguins will have to wait and see how some things pan out before deciding how much they could spend on Zucker.

The Fourth Period: Updated top 30 NHL trade watch list and teams that they are linked too.

1. Bo Horvat, C – Vancouver Canucks

Teams reportedly linked: Colorado, Vegas, Carolina, Seattle, NY Rangers, New Jersey, Minnesota, Boston

2. Patrick Kane, RW – Chicago Blackhawks

Teams reportedly linked: NY Rangers, Dallas, Colorado, Toronto, Edmonton, NY Islanders, Boston

3. Jakob Chychrun, LD – Arizona Coyotes

Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Florida, Edmonton, Anaheim, St. Louis, Toronto

4. Jonathan Toews, C – Chicago Blackhawks

Teams reportedly linked: Boston, Colorado

5. Timo Meier, LW/RW – San Jose Sharks

Teams reportedly linked: NY Rangers, New Jersey, Philadelphia

6. Ryan O’Reilly, C – St. Louis Blues

Teams reportedly linked: Toronto

7. Vladislav Gavrikov, LD – Columbus Blue Jackets

Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Edmonton, Toronto, Minnesota, Ottawa

8. Vladimir Tarasenko, RW – St. Louis Blues

Teams reportedly linked: NY Islanders, New Jersey, NY Rangers

9. Max Domi, C/LW – Chicago Blackhawks

Teams reportedly linked: NY Rangers, Toronto, Dallas, New Jersey

10. Shayne Gostisbehere, RD – Arizona Coyotes

11. Brock Boeser, RW – Vancouver Canucks

Teams reportedly linked: Minnesota, New Jersey, Montreal, Philadelphia, Washington

12. Mattias Ekholm, LD – Nashville Predators

Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Los Angeles, Ottawa

14. Gustav Nyquist, RW/LW – Columbus Blue Jackets

15. Kevin Hayes, C – Philadelphia Flyers

Teams reportedly linked: Colorado, Carolina

16. John Klingberg, RD – Anaheim Ducks

Teams reportedly linked: Seattle, Edmonton

17. James van Riemsdyk, LW – Philadelphia Flyers

18. Joel Edmundson, LD – Montreal Canadiens

Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton

19. Kevin Shattenkirk, RD – Anaheim Ducks

20. Sean Monahan, C – Montreal Canadiens

Teams reportedly linked: Colorado

21. Cam Talbot, G – Ottawa Senators

22. Ivan Barbashev, LW – St. Louis Blues

Teams reportedly linked: Toronto, Edmonton, Tampa Bay

23. Ryan Merkley, RD – San Jose Sharks

24. Luke Schenn, RD – Vancouver Canucks

Teams reportedly linked: Tampa Bay, Toronto, Edmonton, Minnesota

25. Tyler Bertuzzi, LW – Detroit Red Wings

26. Ivan Provorov, LD – Philadelphia Flyers

Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Vancouver

27. Sean Walker/Matt Roy, RD – Los Angeles Kings

28. Jake McCabe, LD – Chicago Blackhawks

Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Los Angeles

29. Adam Henrique, C/LW – Anaheim Ducks

30. Erik Karlsson, RD – San Jose Sharks

Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton