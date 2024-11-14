NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and Max Term Contracts

The Pittsburgh Penguins are caught in a tough spot

TSN: Darren Dreger said that there won’t be a fire sale in Pittsburgh. Penguins GM Kyle Dubas has told GMs that he is open for business and that if they have any trade ideas to give him a call. That is nothing out of the ordinary for GMs of struggling teams to do.

The Ray & Dregs Hockey Podcast: Darren Dreger and Ray Ferraro talking about the Pittsburgh Penguins and their struggles.

Dreger: “Well, Pittsburgh Penguins were in action, but didn’t play night. Being a smart ass, but there has to be mounting concern, right? You know, first time in history the Penguins give up six first-period goals.”

Ferraro: “Relationships have mattered in the past there when they brought the whole core back, and now you’re tied into contracts you can’t move. (Evgeny) Malkin and (Sidney) Crosby. (Erik) Karlsson. Like if you decided, ‘Hey, we’re gonna we’re just gonna ground floor this thing.’ How are you trading those players? Sid you can trade.

Kyle Dubas right now, standing out there As the GM and you know, he’s taking punches in the nose and Sullivan’s taken punches in the nose.

You always try to stay relevant, right? You try to stay to compete, and while doing that, you trade away your future. You can’t always build for tomorrow. But tomorrow is gonna come. And right now, tomorrow’s there, and it is like a Bugs Bunny bag full of anvils.”

GMs would like shorter max contracts

TSN: Currently NHL teams are allowed to sign their own free agents to eight-year contracts and other teams free agents to seven years. Chris Johnston said that GMs wouldn’t mind shrinking those numbers.

“During that 2013 negotiation, the NHL pushed for five years. I’m not sure that’s a top priority issue for the league itself, but the GMs certainly would like it, and when those CBA negotiations start in January, it will be an interesting one to watch. ”

