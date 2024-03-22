NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, and New York Rangers

What Could Have Been at the NHL Trade Deadline

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet joined Gord Stellick and Scott Laughlin on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio and dropped some interesting post-trade deadline nuggets regarding the Boston Bruins, Jake Guentzel and the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the New York Rangers.

Gord Stellick: Now, you kind of cool things for a week after the trade deadline, so we didn’t get you on last week, but trade deadlines come and gone; any breadcrumbs left there? I mean, one you talked about the Bruins goaltender being in play. Other things out there, I don’t know, Frank Vatrano, was there last minute offer? I mean, what didn’t get done? What might have happened that didn’t happen trade deadline-wise?

Elliotte Friedman: “I think a couple of things like it’s a good question Gordo. I think the Bruins, I think the Bruins had a lot of things going on it didn’t happen. And it makes me wonder about I think they wanted to be busier than they were. And we’ll see where that heads into going into the summer.

I think Pittsburgh initially wanted to keep Guentzel but realized they would have to do it simply because if they wanted to get younger and get some new blood in there, that wasn’t going to happen with any of their other players. It was going to have to be Guentzel that was going to be the player that was going to get what they needed to get. So, I think Pittsburgh’s plan changed on the fly. And so I think that was an interesting one. I think they had to kind of change it.

I think the Rangers were very interested in Max Pacioretty. Pacioretty has a no-trade clause and ultimately decided this right, and he was going to stay in Washington. So, the Rangers pivoted, and they went to; I think that must have been the Roslovic deal that they did instead of Pacioretty. So that was definitely one there.”