NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins – Kyle Dubas Won’t Talk Yet About Leaving the Maple Leafs, and Sidney Crosby

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on his talks with Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas at the GM meetings.

Gino Reda: “You spoke to the former Toronto Maple Leaf General Manager Kyle Dubas, who really hasn’t gone public in terms of his departure from Toronto just yet.

LeBrun: “Yeah, and that was really my last question in the sit down interview for him because, to your point, you know, I asked Kyle Dubas why haven’t you addressed it really in a public way? You know, it’s pretty emotional exit from Toronto.

And a couple of reasons he said. One is that he quickly wanted to focus on the task at hand in Pittsburgh. A lot of work ahead there. He really wanted to focus on his new organization.

But he did say also, he didn’t want to come out, especially if you remember Brendan Shanahan’s news conference, which was pretty detailed and everything that had happened. Kyle Dubis felt he didn’t want to come out and create more drama for a lot of people that, that he, that still works, that work for the Leafs that he has close relationships with. He didn’t want to make their life more difficult. So that’s why he’s kept quiet on an exit. And he said, in the deep, deep future, perhaps we’ll have more to say but for now, that’s all he’s gonna say.

And the last thing I would add about the conversation with Dubas that’ll be my piece on Tuesday, is that listen, Sidney Crosby in Dubas’ mind, he sees him being a Penguin for life.

Obviously, he’s going to sit down and set up a private conversation with 87, with his agent Pat Brisson in the offseason. But absolutely wants Sidney Crosby to be a part of whatever this looks like with the retooling of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Sidney Crosby obviously had hoped the Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t have to trade Jake Guentzel and that they were in a better position. They brought in Michael Bunting to help with the short-term aspect.

Crosby is eligible for a contract extension this offseason and GM Kyle Dubas plans on sitting down with him and his agent.

“Sure, I think that will be a private discussion with Sid, myself and (agent) Pat Brisson once the season is over,’’ Dubas said.

“But I think everyone’s been pretty clear on where they stand on the fact everyone would like to see him end his career in Pittsburgh and it’s my intention that in those years that we’re back and definitively contending.’’

Dubas will also be looking to acquire younger players through trade and free agency this offseason.

Dubas also isn’t ready to discuss his departure from the Toronto Maple Leafs because of the effect it could have on others in Toronto, nor would it benefit the Penguins.

“I think it’s more that I just simply don’t want to create any waves in my wake because they impact a lot of people who I care about and loved working with (in the Leafs organization) — and I want to see them have success,’’ Dubas said.

“Unloading my personal feelings is what a lot of people want — and it may make me feel good in the short run — but it’s not of any benefit to the Pittsburgh Penguins or the dozens of players and staff in Toronto who I want to see have success.’’