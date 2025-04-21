NHL Rumors: Rasmus Andersson When Asked About his Future in Calgary

Sportsnet: Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson when asked about his future in Calgary. The 28-year-old has one year left on his contract at a $4.55 million cap hit. He’ll be a pending UFA after next season.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Reporter: “Is your mindset going into the season in terms of your future here?”

Andersson: “Yeah, good question, honestly. You’ve been so busy with the end, right. And it seems like the boring answer, but you’ve been so busy with pushing for playoffs and checking the scores in every other game.

So it’s one of those things I feel like, I really, because I’m going to go play Worlds. And so it’s one of those things where, after Worlds, I got to just sit down with my family and, you know, my parents, my wife, my kids, even though my kids doesn’t understand it, but I have to sit down with my wife, and we just got to talk through everything.

And you know, it’s, I’ve always loved playing here, and I know you guys, it’s the same cliche as always. But I mean, I’ve been here 10 years now, and I’ve loved every second of it. And it’s, it’s easy when you, you know when you’re not playing your best to get down on yourself, but at the end of the day, you’re in NHL, and this is, this is the thing you dream about when you’re a kid. And so it’s, it’s just one of those things. I grew up in Calgary. I’ve been here my whole life.

It’s the, it’s the first big decision of my career it feels like, cause you know, I signed and, think it was January, and then COVID hit, but I signed a six-year deal back then, and that was like a no-brainer for me to sign that contract. So it feels like this is the first time in my career where I have, like, a big decision ahead of me. So I just got to sit down with my family and talk it through.

You know, Connie and those guys got to do the same thing. You know, I just talked to him, and you know, there was a lot of good, good chatters in that room. But you know, there’s a lot of good young players in the organization, and you know, there’s only certain amount of right-shot defenseman you can have on a team.

And so I think from both sides, it’s, it’s big decisions ahead, and, you know, we just, we, I think both sides just needs to sit down and see what’s going to happen, and then we’ll take it from there.

And, but, you know, I can’t stress it enough. I’ve loved every second here and whatever happens happens. And, you know, I understand that it’s a business side of it, and it’s got to make sense for both sides and, and they have a number in mind I have a number in mind, and you know I don’t even know what the numbers because I haven’t even thought about it for a second, honestly, within the last three months, and, and, but I just, you know, I’ve loved every second it.

