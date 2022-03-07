NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Penguins and Sabres scouting each other

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins had two scouts at the Maple Leafs and Sabres game. Sabres assistant GM Jason Karmanos was at a recent Penguins game. The Sabres have left-handed defenseman Robert Hagg, who might interest the Penguins.

The Penguins may be looking at affordable and not going big. Their blue line could use some help as well as a middle-six winger that provides either offense or physicality.

Blue Jackets doing a reset … Kekalainen bothered by Laine trade rumors

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Columbus Blue Jackets will likely have a quieter trade deadline this year than last. They will likely try to move pending UFAs Max Domi ($5.3 million) and Joonas Korpisalo ($2.8 million). There are several teams who have already shown some interest in Domi.

The Blue Jackets will reset and not rebuild. They are still wanting to push for the playoffs.

“As management, we’re going to try to support them the best we can. But also at the same time knowing that we’re not in a situation right now where we should mortgage our future for short-term success. I think the moves we can make and will make, if available before the deadline, are going to be the ones that will benefit into the future as well, not just after the deadline this year.

“So as a management group, we’re going to try to work our asses off to help the team.’’

The Blue Jackets are at home against the Maple Leafs and are

Pending RFA Patrik Laine has had his name come up in the rumor mill, and GM Jarmo Kekalainen is bothered by it.

“Yeah it bothers me because people make up shit, that’s what bothers me,’’ Kekalainen said. “I understand that sometimes from conversations you have (with teams) some of it may leak out, and a name gets in there, but this is not a case like that. This is just somebody making shit up from their own speculation of what we might do. They make it up and hope for the headlines and hope for the clicks. I think that’s unethical. And I don’t have any time for it.’’

Kekalainen added they aren’t in a rush as Laine is still under control through next year. The sides will sit down at some point to see if they can agree on term and money.