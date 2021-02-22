NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the New York Rangers

Crosby wants to stay

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby on his commitment to the organization: “Nothing’s changed. (Trade rumors) are definitely a new subject I’ve had to deal with and hear about a little bit. I love playing here. This is where I’d love to play for the rest of my career.”

Penguins could use help on their fourth line

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall should be looking to acquire some capable fourth-liners. They are not able to roll four lines often, ice-time can be limited and they are lacking energy and physicality.

The Penguins do have some flexibility with their fourth line members – Mark Jankowski, Drew O’Connor, Sam Lafferty, and Colton Sceviour – as they have a low cap hit (Latterty and Jankowski) or don’t require waivers (O’Connor). Sceviour and Jankowski are pending UFAs.

“(We want) a line that is trustworthy and reliable defensively,” Sullivan said. “And then has the ability to chip in offensively on occasion.”

The Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings have recently had scouts watching the Penguins.

Zibanejad issues and a center from Buffalo

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad has a year left on his contract and he isn’t off to a good start this season. If he doesn’t turn this around, how will that play into their contract extension talks this offseason?

They were going to be discussing six to eight years and around $8 to $9 million per season, but will they be now wondering who will be their No. 1 center. Ryan Strome also has a year left on his deal and will he be back? Are they going to be looking for two top-six centers?

Zibanejad did have COVID last month and is he still feeling some of the effects from it?

The Buffalo Sabres have the 24-year old Jack Eichel under contract for five more years at a $10 million salary cap hit. If the Rangers and Sabres ever discuss Eichel it will likely start with Alexis Lafreniere. The Sabres aren’t trading Eichel for anyone’s expendable parts.