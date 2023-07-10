NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, San Jose Sharks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Oilers may have wait until Ryan McLeod is signed before moving to Evan Bouchard

Zach Laing: Frank Seravalli posted on threads that the Edmonton Oilers may not be able to re-sign defenseman Evan Bouchard to a bridge deal until they’ve re-signed Ryan McLeod (either through arbitration or signing beforehand). Bouchard is not arbitration eligible, The Oilers don’t have a lot of salary cap space to work with.

Sharks coach on the Erik Karlsson trade rumors

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn on the Erik Karlsson trade rumors.

“I’m not the general manager, and he’s still here until he’s not. When I look forward to our D corps, he’s on it. If he’s not here, it looks a lot different. But certainly, if he’s not here, then it’s probably people coming back and opens up an opportunity for us to maybe get somebody else.

We’ve just got to hold and wait to see what we look like in September. But I’ve made it clear how we feel about him as an organization.”

The Penguins working on backup options if they can’t acquire Erik Karlsson

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Sources are saying that Pittsburgh Penguins Kyle Dubas is kicking tires on other defensemen as a backup plan with Erik Karlsson trade talks stalled. Dubas is looking for a mobile, offensive Dman.

Sources say one player to keep an eye on is Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk. He has one year left on his contract at a $3.687 million.

The Penguins have very little cap space, about $58,000, with 20 roster spots taken, including three goalies.

Jesse Marshall: It was mentioned in Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek’s 32 Thoughts podcast that Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson wouldn’t be included in any Erik Karlsson trade. Dubas views him as an important part of their blue line.

The Penguins will need to move salary if they plan to make any more trades this offseason. Being able to move Mikael Granlund‘s contract would be very helpful.