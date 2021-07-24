NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the St. Louis Blues

Penguins looking for a goaltender and extra picks

Dan Kingerski: The Pittsburgh Penguins are believed to be looking for a 1B type goaltender.

Rob Rossi: The Penguins would like to add some extra draft picks in rounds two through seven.

If they are able to make a trade that creates some salary cap space, it would improve their options of adding a goaltender.

Blues and Buchnevich have already talked about a contract

Jim Thomas: The St. Louis Blues and newly acquired Pavel Buchnevich have already held some talks about a contract for the restricted free agent.

Jeremy Rutherford: The Blues and Buchnevich’s agent Todd Diamond had several talks yesterday.

Get the impression that Buchnevich is looking for a long-term deal.

Tarasenko talks progressing

David Pagnotta: There had been some progress made on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade. Talks were picking up yesterday afternoon.

Jeremy Rutherford: As of early last evening, Tarasenko hasn’t been asked to waive his no-trade clause.

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: The Blues have been trying to trade Tarasenko since May. If the Blues can’t find a trade they like, they won’t move him and he could be back. GM Doug Armstrong:

“Vladi has to prepare like he’s coming back to St. Louis. He has to get ready to play. He is a 30-year-old. I’m sure he wants to play for a number of years in the NHL, and he has to come back and have a great season.”

Armstrong says there hasn’t been any burned bridges with the trade request.

“Oh no. I see there’s certainly an outlook where I envision him putting on the jersey again.”

Tarasenko has a full no-trade clause and provided the Blues with a list of teams. The Blues didn’t find any interested teams that were willing to meet the Blues asking price. Three shoulder surgeries and a $7.5 million cap hit with two years left is making things difficult.

Armstrong wouldn’t say if they are willing to retain salary or not. If they can’t trade him by the start of free agency on July 28th, it would impact what they can or can’t do.

Lou Korac: “My thing with Tarasenko asking for a trade, first & foremost, is that’s the do-all, tell-all to your teammates in there that you don’t want to be here anymore. That’s the death knell. No way he’d be welcomed back in the room. For #stlblues to mend that bridge would take a miracle.”