NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Penguins should continue to try and acquire Erik Karlsson

Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey ops and acting GM Kyle Dubas indicated on Saturday that they may not be finished making moves and that a player-for-player trade remains a possibility.

The Penguins should continue to pursue a trade with the San Jose Sharks involving defenseman Erik Karlsson.

Acquiring Karlsson obviously isn’t an easy thing to do given his $11.5 million salary. A third team may need to get involved, as well as possibly moving the salaries of Jeff Petry and Mikael Granlund which when combined almost total Karlsson’s salary. The Sharks may not really want those contracts, but they do come off the books in two years. A high 2024 draft pick would also likely need to be included.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on the Toronto Maple Leafs and Max Domi, John Klingberg, Matt Dumba, Calgary’s defensemen and William Nylander.

Friedman: “Max Domi, he wants this to be his NHL home for a long time. He wants to be a Leaf. He’s got the bloodlines to be a Leaf. He’ll do anything to stay a Leaf. He never wants to leave here.

You know, Klingberg, they needed a right shot D. If you take a look at their blue line, they’re left heavy. I think they took a run at Matt Dumba.

You know, I do think that the Maple Leafs like some of Calgary’s defensemen, and it’s obvious why. Treliving knows them: Hanifin, Zadorov, Tanev.

Now, when it comes to Nylander’s negotiations, he’s not going to want to take less if he doesn’t think anyone else is going to. If he believes other players will, he will. But in the alpha world of professional sports, these guys are competitive and that competitive nature isn’t just on the ice, it’s off it too, and you don’t want to be the only one who takes less if no one else will.