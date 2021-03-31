NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Vancouver Canucks

Will the Penguins need a goalie? Hamonic, Green, hope he can stay in Vancouver

Mike Morreale of NHL.com: The Pittsburgh Penguins had Tuesday off and goaltender Tristan Jarry was being evaluated by their medical staff after leaving Monday’s game with an upper-body injury. If the Penguins are going to be without Jarry for an extended period of time, they may be in the goalie market. Potential options could be Devan Dubnyk and Elvis Merzlikins.

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Travis Hamonic is getting interest from around the league. Sportsnet reported he wants to stay and coach Travis Green hopes he can stay as well.

“We like him as a player and individual,” coach Travis Green said Sunday. “He’s hard to play against and has been everything we’d hope he’d be. Hopefully he can stay here.”

Canucks may want to hold onto Motte

Sportsnet 650: Elliotte Friedman on Canucks forward Tyler Motte: “I don’t think there’s much interest from Canucks in dealing Motte. Other depth guys have come up in conversation and let it be known that they’d be into doing something.”

Canucks talking with agents for Demko and Pearson

TSN: Frank Seravalli said the Vancouver Canucks have started talking with pending restricted free agent goaltender Thatcher Demko.

“… engaging in what I would call “substantive” discussions on what an extension might look like. I don’t think they’re close but the timing of how Jim Benning puts the pieces together in this puzzle with both Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes, also as pending RFA’s, will be interesting to see. It might help to get Demko done first, knowing what you have left to spend on those two guys.”

Rick Dhaliwal: The Canucks reached out to Demko’s agent Jordan Nuemann last week.

Darren Dreger said that the Canucks have made some progress with pending unrestricted free agent forward Tanner Pearson.

“I know that the Canucks spoke with Pearson’s agent, Joe Resnick. It’s not done yet, but the belief is that they are making progress. A lot of work to get done but both sides are optimistic.”

Rick Dhaliwal: After 23 days the Vancouver Canucks finally reached out to Joe Resnick, the agent for Tanner Pearson. The process has now begun but there is lots of work to do. An extension is not close.

Irfaan Gaffar: This was the first talks that Canucks GM Jim Benning has had with Pearson’s camp.