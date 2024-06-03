NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs

The Pittsburgh Penguins Will Be a Team to Watch This Summer

Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Vensel writes even with the playoffs going on, all eyes are on the NHL Draft and July 1st for Pittsburgh Penguins President and GM Kyle Dubas and what he will do.

NHL Rumors: All About The Pittsburgh Penguins

According to CapFriendly.com, the Penguins have $12.9 million in salary cap space, so many wonder how he will reshape the team after shipping out Jake Guentzel at the deadline.

It will be interesting to see what the Penguins do with their bottom six forwards because they were underwhelming this season. Also, the Penguins need to improve their defense. Do they look to move things around with the guys between the pipes?

Could the Penguins also make a trade to get even more cap space? Vensel thinks Reilly Smith or Rickard Rakell could be on the move. With that money, the Penguins could sign one of the top free agents or trade for one of the top names on the board.

Given that Sidney Crosby is still playing at a high level, it will be interesting to see what the Penguins do to remain competitive.

What Will the Toronto Maple Leafs Do at the Goaltending Position?

Joshua Kloke of The Athletic: Kloke writes that GM Brad Treliving made it clear during the year-end press conference that goaltending would be a priority for the Toronto Maple Leafs this summer.

Many questions surround the Maple Leafs this summer; however, they need someone to go with Joseph Woll. Ilya Samsonov is probably not returning, but Martin Jones could be signed as the third guy again. So what do the Leafs do?

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – John Tavares and Mitch Marner

The goalie market will be hot as many teams look for upgrades. Players like Juuse Saros and Jacob Markstrom could be available via trade. Saros would need an extension. Could the Maple Leafs somehow get Linus Ullmark from Boston? It’s unlikely, but not impossible.

The Maple Leafs could look elsewhere for a trade or hit the free agency market for a suitable backup. But they need a number one, given Woll’s injury history.