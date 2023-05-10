NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals

Who Else Do The Penguins Look At To Address Their Goalie Situation?

: Kingerski had an open mailbag on Twitter and was asked about the Penguins goaltender situation and the likely candidates the team can go after.

As addressed on NHLRumors.com it does not sound like Marc-Andre Fleury is an option at this point. Fleury told reporters in Minnesota he is tired of moving and is staying in Minnesota even as a backup despite the fit making sense from the Penguins’ side of things. So who else do they look at to possibly replace Tristan Jarry?

Kingerski writes that he is getting a lot of questions surrounding John Gibson of the Anaheim Ducks. He does not think Gibson will get traded to Pittsburgh from Anaheim with Anaheim holding a top-two pick. Trading for Gibson would also cost the Penguins a lot in return.

Then there is Connor Hellebuyck. That is a situation to keep an eye on as we know he does not want to be part of a rebuild. Now if the Penguins do make this trade, someone with a no-trade or movement clause may have to go in return.

Other names out there include Frederik Andersen, Jonathan Quick, Laurent Brossoit, and Antti Raanta.

Stan Bowman is Not an Option in Pittsburgh As GM

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Kingerski was asked about Stan Bowman being the next GM of the Pittsburgh Penguins, whose name was brought up by Andy Strickland.

As Kingerski stated, he does not want to dismiss what another person said, but this move does not make sense from a Pittsburgh perspective. Bowman’s track record has not been the greatest recently, especially when it comes to signing players. Replacing Ron Hextall with Bowman would be seen as a lateral move.

Nicklas Backstrom‘s Future in Washington is Complex

Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic: (mailbag) The future surrounding long-time forward Nicklas Backstrom is a little more complex than we think.

As El-Bashir notes the context between what Backstrom is saying and what general manager Brian MacLellan is saying is completely different. Backstrom believes with a healthy offseason his hip will be 100 percent. While the GM is not sure even with a full offseason of training his hip will be ready to go.

The question will be for Washington how long do they give Backstrom before they make the decision for him?