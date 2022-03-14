NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, Colorado Avalanche, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Are the Penguins eyeing a couple of Canadiens?

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins sent two scouts, including their director of scouting Ryan Bowness to watch the Montreal Canadiens and Seattle Kraken.

An Eastern Conference source said the Penguins are looking at Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot. Chiarot is left-handed but was playing the right side on the weekend. The Canadiens are looking to get a first-round pick for him.

There were rumors in Montreal Saturday night about Artturi Lehkonen, who would fit nicely with the Penguins. The Washington Capitals are also believed to be interested in Lehkonen.

Just spitballing but what about Jordan Eberle and his $5.5 million per for two more years?

Avalanche and four others have been linked to Claude Giroux

Charlie O’Connor: Claude Giroux: “It’s been probably the worst year since I’ve been here. I didn’t expect to have to be making a decision (at the trade deadline). It’s not a position I want to be in.”

Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche have been linked to Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux. The Avs have just lost Gabriel Landeskog to knee surgery but are hopeful he’ll be back for their stretch run.

The Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild are also believed to be interested in Giroux.

Flyers coach Mike Yeo recently on Giroux and all the rumors.

“I think we can all see that it’s probably weighing on him. It’s hard to remember sometimes that they’re human beings. You look at G, and this is not your average player who has been with an organization for three or four years and might potentially get traded. We’re talking about (him) growing up in the organization and this town — and a guy who has really given a lot, so this is really a difficult time for him, no question.”

Could the Flyers package Giroux and defenseman Justin Braun together?