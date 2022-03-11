NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, J.T. Miller, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Making sense of the Pittsburgh Penguins trade deadline?

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey NOW: What makes sense is a great question. Consider that Ron Hextall is building for the future and now when it comes to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pittsburgh and Vancouver seem to be likely trade partners given all the connections. Are they really, however?

With early negotiations far apart between Kris Letang and Pittsburgh, John Marino appears to be staying put. Now, Evan Rodrigues makes some sense with his production waning since Evgeni Malkin has returned. Marcus Pettersson has a little value as a trade piece too.

Now, a Kasperi Kapanen is more of a crapshoot. On the Vancouver side, Conor Garland and Alex Chiasson are interesting. Ben Horvat looks unlikely to move.

Mark Lazerus and Scott Powers of The Athletic: For the interest of a big board, Marc-Andre Fleury is a coin flip to be traded. Fleury represents Chicago’s top trade asset. He does have the leverage and Chicago will abide by his wishes. Stay tuned.

Brandon Hagel is the winger Chicago cannot afford to move. He would fetch value but the Blackhawks simply will not do it. Dominik Kubalik, however, is quite expendable, and many expect him to go before the trade deadline (80 percent).

Dylan Strome is an odd case. Chicago tried their best to bury Strome away and he just kept coming back to that line with Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat. It is Chicago’s best line for better or for worse. Chicago may just hold on to the young pivot yet.

As for Calvin de Haan, he is as good as gone. Say it now.

There’s still more J.T. Miller talk

Adam Gretz of Pro Hockey Talk: So, J.T. Miller is still a subject of trade rumors even after three years of very good offensive production. With new management in Vancouver, the Canucks are keeping all of their options open.

The year left on his deal decreases the pressure for Vancouver to deal him and increases the potential return. A first-round pick, premium prospect, and NHL-ready player is a starter. Several teams like the Rangers, Penguins, Maple Leafs, and Bruins are interested. In the end, Miller likely stays put.