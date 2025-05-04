NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins – Offer Sheets, Getting Bigger, Goaltending, Karlsson and Graves

Could the Pittsburgh Penguins offer sheet someone? The Pens will look to get bigger and more physical

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: (mailbag) If the Pittsburgh Penguins were going to try and offer sheet someone, Buffalo Sabres left-handed defenseman Bowen Byram might make some sense. The 23-year-old made $3.8 million last season, and the Sabres have about $20 million already committed to LHD Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power.

If the Penguins won the draft lottery, could see them going with Matthew Schaefer over Michael Misa.

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: Penguins GM Kyle Dubas thinks they need to be bigger and harder to play against. Their more physical players are getting older, and some of their size doesn’t play physical.

Think the Dubas will be aggressive in free agency and will look for size and edge. Depending on their draft slots, Porter Martone and Kashawn Aitcheson have a physical side to their game.

There’s a good chance that Tristan Jarry is back in the net for the Penguins next season. Joel Blomqvist isn’t ready to be an everyday goaltender just yet. They like Sergei Murashov but won’t push him. They’d likely trade either Jarry or Alex Nedeljkovic if they got an offer, but the two will likely be back.

The Penguins’ blue line could look similar to this season. An Erik Karlsson trade remains a possibility.

Don’t expect the Penguins to buy out defenseman Ryan Graves, or anyone else. They obviously aren’t thrilled with his contract, and wouldn’t mind getting rid of it, but they’d need to add a sweetener or two to get rid of it.

