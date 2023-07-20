NHL Rumors: Plenty of decisions still needed for the Calgary Flames this offseason

NHL Network: Elliotte Friedman on the Calgary Flames.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Devan Dubnyk: “Well, going from one Canadian team to another Canadian team, the Calgary Flames were obviously very disappointed last year coming off a really good season the year before. Now they’re in a situation where they also have a bunch of potential UFAs coming up.

What do you think they do? Who could be on the move here? Are they going to wait and see how the season gets going and then make a decision? I know obviously there’s changes there with (Darryl) Sutter being out. But what do you think?

Friedman: “Well, first of all Devan, proud day for the goalie union. Miikka Kiprusoff getting his number retired next year. Very deserving. That might be shortest acceptance speach in the history of numbering retiring but he’s very, very deserving.

Well, I think the key thing here is, the two guys they prioritized were (Elias) Lindholm and (Noah) Hanifin. They’re not going to able to sign Hanifin I don’t believe. Unless he changes his mind, he’s going to be traded.

But the guy in the middle of your screen right there, Lindholm, I think he’s the key. And I’ve just heard it’s been slow. It’s the summer time. The reporters and broadcasters aren’t the only people on vacation. So are the players. And I think that one’s been a little bit slow but from what I understand, the Flames have not yet given up hope that they can extend him.

I iniitially thought the number was going to be around Horvat and Dubois’ number, which was $8.5 million for both players, now I think it’s going to have to be higher. Maybe closer to $8.8 or $9 (million). But I still don’t think Calgary’s hope and at this point in time I don’t believe that Lindholm has said no. So that one is the domino.

Some of the other players you talked about there. You showed there. They did talk with (Mikael) Backlund, Colorado did talk to them about Backlund. Obviously that didn’t happen.

But the D are going to be interesting. I think the other defenseman there, (Chris) Tanev and (Nikita) Zadorov, whatever Calgary decides to do, I think there’s going to be interest in those players.

And I think, once Lindholm decides, I think that’s going to start a chain reaction around him.”