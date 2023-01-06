NHL Rumors: Potential trade destinations, and five teams that could have plenty available

Potential trade destinations for some ‘under-the-radar’ players
Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report: Looking at some ‘under-the-radar’ players who could get traded at the deadline and where they could end up.
Colorado Avalanche: Sean Monahan
New York Rangers: Timo Meier
Boston Bruins: Jesse Puljujärvi
Los Angeles Kings: Carter Hart
Toronto Maple Leafs: Vladislav Gavrikov
Seattle Kraken: Shayne Gostisbehere
Dallas Stars: Andrei Kuzmenko
Pittsburgh Penguins: Jack Roslovic
Calgary Flames: James van Riemsdyk
Vegas Golden Knights: Cam Talbot
Five teams that have multiple players they could traded by the deadline
Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: Looking at some teams that could help shape the trade deadline.
Vancouver Canucks – Elias Pettersson may be their only untouchable.
Players they could trade: Brock Boeser, Bo Horvat, Tyler Myers, J.T. Miller, Luke Schenn, Ethan Bear, Travis Dermott, Andrei Kuzmenko.
Will the Canucks be looking to rebuild or make moves in hope of a quicker turnaround?
Philadelphia Flyers – Seems like it’s time for a new direction.
Players they could trade: Kevin Hayes, James van Riemsdyk, Ivan Provorov, Morgan Frost, Rasmus Ristolainen, Justin Braun, Travis Konecny.
Arizona Coyotes – They’ll be looking to sell what they can for more draft picks.
Players they could trade: Jakob Chychrun, Karel Vejmelka, Nick Bjugstad, Shayne Gostisbehere.
Vejmelka has two years left at $2.75 million and is only 26. Reasons to keep him but if they get a big offer, would they pull the trigger?
St. Louis Blues – Still in the hunt but recent injuries to Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko
Players they could trade: Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan O’Reilly, Jordan Binnington, Ivan Barbashev, Noel Acciari, Thomas Greiss
Could have two of the top players available at the deadline in O’Reilly and Tarasenko.
Chicago Blackhawks – Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews have their decisions to make. The Blackhawks will likely need to retain salary.
Players they could trade: Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Andreas Athanasiou, Max Domi, Jujhar Khaira, Seth Jones.
It has been reported that some teams checked in on Seth Jones’ availability. He has a massive, long-term deal.