NHL Rumors: Potential trade destinations, and five teams that could have plenty available
Author

Potential trade destinations for some ‘under-the-radar’ players

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report: Looking at some ‘under-the-radar’ players who could get traded at the deadline and where they could end up.

Colorado Avalanche: Sean Monahan
New York Rangers: Timo Meier
Boston Bruins: Jesse Puljujärvi
Los Angeles Kings: Carter Hart
Toronto Maple Leafs: Vladislav Gavrikov
Seattle Kraken: Shayne Gostisbehere
Dallas Stars: Andrei Kuzmenko
Pittsburgh Penguins: Jack Roslovic
Calgary Flames: James van Riemsdyk
Vegas Golden Knights: Cam Talbot

Five teams that have multiple players they could traded by the deadline

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: Looking at some teams that could help shape the trade deadline.

Vancouver CanucksElias Pettersson may be their only untouchable.

Players they could trade: Brock Boeser, Bo Horvat, Tyler Myers, J.T. Miller, Luke Schenn, Ethan Bear, Travis Dermott, Andrei Kuzmenko.

Will the Canucks be looking to rebuild or make moves in hope of a quicker turnaround?

Philadelphia Flyers – Seems like it’s time for a new direction.

Players they could trade: Kevin Hayes, James van Riemsdyk, Ivan Provorov, Morgan Frost, Rasmus Ristolainen, Justin Braun, Travis Konecny.

Arizona Coyotes – They’ll be looking to sell what they can for more draft picks.

Players they could trade: Jakob Chychrun, Karel Vejmelka, Nick Bjugstad, Shayne Gostisbehere.

Vejmelka has two years left at $2.75 million and is only 26. Reasons to keep him but if they get a big offer, would they pull the trigger?

St. Louis Blues – Still in the hunt but recent injuries to Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko

Players they could trade: Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan O’Reilly, Jordan Binnington, Ivan Barbashev, Noel Acciari, Thomas Greiss

Could have two of the top players available at the deadline in O’Reilly and Tarasenko.

Chicago BlackhawksPatrick Kane and Jonathan Toews have their decisions to make. The Blackhawks will likely need to retain salary.

Players they could trade: Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Andreas Athanasiou, Max Domi, Jujhar Khaira, Seth Jones.

It has been reported that some teams checked in on Seth Jones’ availability. He has a massive, long-term deal.

 