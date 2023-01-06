NHL Rumors: Potential trade destinations, and five teams that could have plenty available

Potential trade destinations for some ‘under-the-radar’ players

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report: Looking at some ‘under-the-radar’ players who could get traded at the deadline and where they could end up.

Colorado Avalanche: Sean Monahan

New York Rangers: Timo Meier

Boston Bruins: Jesse Puljujärvi

Los Angeles Kings: Carter Hart

Toronto Maple Leafs: Vladislav Gavrikov

Seattle Kraken: Shayne Gostisbehere

Dallas Stars: Andrei Kuzmenko

Pittsburgh Penguins: Jack Roslovic

Calgary Flames: James van Riemsdyk

Vegas Golden Knights: Cam Talbot

Five teams that have multiple players they could traded by the deadline

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: Looking at some teams that could help shape the trade deadline.

Vancouver Canucks – Elias Pettersson may be their only untouchable.

Players they could trade: Brock Boeser, Bo Horvat, Tyler Myers, J.T. Miller, Luke Schenn, Ethan Bear, Travis Dermott, Andrei Kuzmenko.

Will the Canucks be looking to rebuild or make moves in hope of a quicker turnaround?

Philadelphia Flyers – Seems like it’s time for a new direction.

Players they could trade: Kevin Hayes, James van Riemsdyk, Ivan Provorov, Morgan Frost, Rasmus Ristolainen, Justin Braun, Travis Konecny.

Arizona Coyotes – They’ll be looking to sell what they can for more draft picks.

Players they could trade: Jakob Chychrun, Karel Vejmelka, Nick Bjugstad, Shayne Gostisbehere.

Vejmelka has two years left at $2.75 million and is only 26. Reasons to keep him but if they get a big offer, would they pull the trigger?

St. Louis Blues – Still in the hunt but recent injuries to Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko

Players they could trade: Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan O’Reilly, Jordan Binnington, Ivan Barbashev, Noel Acciari, Thomas Greiss

Could have two of the top players available at the deadline in O’Reilly and Tarasenko.

Chicago Blackhawks – Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews have their decisions to make. The Blackhawks will likely need to retain salary.

Players they could trade: Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Andreas Athanasiou, Max Domi, Jujhar Khaira, Seth Jones.

It has been reported that some teams checked in on Seth Jones’ availability. He has a massive, long-term deal.