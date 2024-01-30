NHL Rumors: Potential trade targets for the New York Rangers – version 2

Sportsnet 590 The FAN: Vince Z. Mercogliano on the New York Rangers on who they could look at acquiring and how aggressive they they’ll be at the trade deadline.

Marek: “But is there a magical trade out there that can cure the woes of the Rangers right now? Or, or do you look at this Vince and say. ‘they’re not as good as the start, but they’re not as bad as this?’

Mercogliano: “I think the truth probably lies somewhere in the middle to your point there. As far as the trade, listen, they need a center. That I think even before they had clarity on the (Filip) Chytil situation was going to be a focus and now absolutely.

You look at their their bottom-six, specifically their third line, it’s been a black hole offensively for a couple months now. They just let go of Nick Bonino who had kind of been their third line center for a while but was clearly out of place in that role.

So I think getting a center is definitely a priority. You mentioned (Sean) Monahan from, from Montreal. I’ve checked in on this a little bit. Actually talked to a source probably about an hour before I talked to you, and that seems like a long shot in my estimation.

I think there’s reasons that it would make sense but the, the, maybe bad blood you would call it between the front offices. I was told that it doesn’t rule out the possibility of them making a trade but that the Rangers to be able to get it done with Montreal, it’s the belief is that they would have to pay a premium and I don’t know if they’re gonna be willing to overextend themselves. Like I don’t think they’re gonna be willing to give up a first round pick for that type of player.

I mean, is there a guy out there who would solve everything for them? Elias Lindholm from Calgary. I mean, as far as the center market, the Rangers are looking for a guy who could do a little bit of everything. They want a guy who can definitely help them offensively and make them much less of a one line team at five-on-five but they also want a guy who’s going to commit to defense and be able to play that playoff style of hockey and he would check those boxes for sure. So if you’re looking for a guy who would do everything that’s to the guy.

And I do believe that the Rangers are going to be aggressive at the trade deadline. The chatter among fans is, well they haven’t been playing well, so maybe you shouldn’t be giving up assets to go out and try to be aggressive. But that is not the history that we’ve seen the last couple of years with Chris Drury. He’s been very, very aggressive at the trade deadline.

And you look at the core of this team, whether it’s (Artemi) Panarin, (Mika) Zibanejad, (Chris) Kreider, (Jacob) Trouba, (Vincent) Trocheck, these are all guys that are under contract and 30 or over 30 years old. Their window to win is now. This is not a wait and see approach. I think you’re gonna see from the Ranger so I believe that they’re going to be aggressive.

I don’t know if Lindholm is going to be the guy. I think he could more likely maybe end up being multiple moves. Center, they could definitely use a right wing but, but I do believe that you’re going to see Chris really be aggressive.

And that last name I mentioned Adam Henrique from the Anaheim Ducks as a name that I’ve heard a little buzz around as far as the Rangers potentially being interested.”