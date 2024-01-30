NHL Rumors: Some Players the Vancouver Canucks May or May Not Be Interested In

Donnie & Dhali: Don Taylor and Rick Dhaliwal on potential trade targets for the Vancouver Canuks and who they may not be interested in.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Taylor: “You had some information and we’ve we talked about this a lot, you talked about this a lot. You had some information as to players the Canucks may or may not be interested in looking ahead to the trade deadline.”

Dhaliwal: “All right. Are you gonna show that list because the Canucks scouted the Ottawa Montreal last , Donnie, and we got to kind of like a potential you know, who the Canucks gonna go after. We know, we know Donnie, they got interest, (Jake) Guentzel, (Elias) Lindholm, Adam Henrique, Sean Monahan, Chris Tanev.

I was just told that you know what, right now, I don’t think the Canucks are on the Monahan train. I don’t think he’s a player that they’re targeting, but this is all subject to change. But someone told me that Monahan is not a player that they’re …

Taylor: “Having a pretty good season in Montreal numbers wise.”

Dhaliwal: “and Donnie centerman and, you know, when Jim Rutherford drafted, what’s his name, Elias Lindholm fifth overall.”

Taylor: “With Carolina.”

Dhaliwal: “Yeah, and guess who went sixth overall, the Monahan. But, you know, everybody wants Monahan to Vancouver but I don’t know, I’m just hearing right now. I don’t think he’s on the radar, but it’s always subject to change.”

Taylor: “When it comes to Chris Tanev, would his re-acquisition be more likely given Carson Soucy health?”

Dhaliwal: “Yeah, Chris Tanev, the interesting one for me Donnie. That tremendous respect for Tanev in the Vancouver organization, top to bottom. Everybody loves the guy. You, you know Quinn Hughes loves him. Quinn Hughes has gone to bat for him this year. You know and told management that Tanev is the guy, you guys should target.

Tanev loves Vancouver. I know for a fact that if he became a free agent July 1st, Vancouver would be very, very, very, very high on his list of potential places to go. But how do you get about a Calgary? We already got Lindholm on there Donnie as a potential, I mean, how much are you willing to give up? All questions surrounding the Canucks right now.”

Taylor: “Yeah all these players would cost of him, stating the obvious here, would cost a whole lot. Guentzel, Lindholm would cost a lot.”

Dhaliwal: “And here’s the other one for you Donnie, the Canucks prospect pool is just lately starting to pick up again after years of…”

Taylor: “Do you want to mess with that?”

Dhaliwal “… years of years of being decimated by the old regime after trading first and second round picks.”

Taylor: “Yeah, I said do you want to mess with the prospect pool? Do you want to mess with this roster that’s first overall …”

Dhaliwal: “That’s it.”

Taylor: “… right now. Maybe maybe you want to stand pat and maybe none of these guys end up coming to Vancouver? Maybe they don’t switch to the metallic blue helmets messing with Karma as well.”

Dhaliwal: “Once in a while’s okay Don.”