NHL Rumors: Potential Trade Targets for the New York Rangers

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: Some potential trade targets for the New York Rangers.

Rickard Rakell – pending UFA – If the Rangers aren’t able to land Canucks J.T. Miller, Rakell could be one top-six winger the Rangers look at. Rakell is familiar with Mike Zibanejad. It may not cost a first-round pick for Rakell. Would a second-round pick and Matthew Robertson be enough?

Andrew Copp – pending UFA – May not be a top-six winger but could fit on their third-line. Makes $3.64 million and could cost a little higher than you’d think. The Jets aren’t giving up and selling just yet.

Cal Clutterbuck/Andy Greene – Clutterbuck may be worth a third-round pick. The Minnesota Wild could also look at him. Will Greene want one last kick at it while not having to go far?

Brock Boeser, Conor Garland and Tanner Pearson – Sources say that other than J.T. Miller (talks have cooled), the Rangers may not have much appeal for the other Canucks forwards. Boeser’s qualifying offer is too high and so could the acquisition cost. Four years for Garland and two years for Pearson may be too much for the Rangers.

Phil Kessel – pending UFA – Likely only costing a mid-round pick and the Coyotes are willing to retain 50 percent. Could be last minute call for the Rangers if he’s not moved before.

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: The New York Rangers third-line needs to be reconstructed. It needs an identity and not just players that don’t fit into their top-six.

The Rangers could use a player like New York Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck, and he could become available.

Could the Rangers work out a deal with a Lou Lamoriello? In 28 years with the Devils and four with the Islanders, he’s never made a deal with the Rangers.

It wouldn’t cost the Rangers Nils Lundkvist or Zac Jones, and Lamoriello likely wouldn’t want to go the Vitali Kravtsov route. The Islanders are without a second and fourth-round pick. The Rangers have two picks in each of those rounds.