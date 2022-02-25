NHL Rumors: Predators and Filip Forsberg, Ducks and Hampus Lindholm

Predators leading scorer on the block?

TSN: The Nashville Predators would like to extend forward Filip Forsberg according to Darren Dreger but talks with agent J.P. Barry have only held preliminary talks. With the trade deadline a month away, speculation increases.

“But you do have to look at the numbers here, right? Matt Duchene is an $8 million cap hit. Ryan Johansen is an $8 million cap hit. For Filip Forsberg, who is 27 years of age, to stay with the Predators long term, his cap hit and his expected salary is going to have to be north of $8 million.”

David Pagnotta: (on the report from Andy Strickland that the Predators are shopping Forsberg) “This will probably come as quite the surprise to Forsberg and his reps as the Preds have been expected to get contract talks going with them in the near future.”

There has been a little talk between Lindholm and the Ducks

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: The Anaheim Ducks are hanging in the playoff race with a four weeks to go until the trade deadline.

New GM Pat Verbeek will have to decisions to make involving pending UFAs Josh Manson, Ryan Getzlaf, Rickard Rakell and Hampus Lindholm.

Lindholm will be looking for a raise from his $6.75 million. Will Verbeek be comfortable with giving a long-term deal to the 28-year old and can he get to a number they are okay with? They have the cap space now but players like Troy Terry, Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale will need big extensions soon.

Lindholm has said “there’s been a little talk” and agent Claude Lemieux didn’t comment on contract talks. Lindholm is leaving it up to Lemieux.

“I’ve told him I trust him to deal with all that,” he said. “If it’s something important, obviously he will reach out to me. I trust him to handle all that kind of stuff. I think anytime a player gets involved, it can get a little bit emotional maybe.”