NHL Rumors: Predators, Canucks, Fantilli and Canadiens

Could the Predators help the Canucks shed salary?

Jeff Paterson of The Hockey News: The Vancouver Canucks are looking to clear cap space. The Nashville Predators have some cap space, sitting around $15 million, and could use some offense.

Would the Predators be interested in Brock Boeser, Conor Garland or Anthony Beauvillier? Would/what type of sweetener is needed?

NHL Rumors: Would the Vancouver Canucks consider trading Thatcher Demko?

Adam Fantilli won’t decide on next until after the draft

Michigan Hockey Net: 2023 draft prospect Adam Fantilli when asked if he’s going to return to Michigan next season.

“I will wait until after the NHL Draft before making a decision on whether or not I will return to Michigan for 2023-24.”

The Canadiens will look at a goaltender in the first two rounds

NHL Watcher: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said that’d they’d be open to drafting a goaltender in the first two rounds but obviously not with the fifth overall pick.

Directions the Canadiens could go with their goaltending next season

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens may want to give Sam Montembeault an extended look to start the season after his strong second half before deciding if they need to trade for a goaltender or not. They still have Jake Allen, Cayden Primeau, and Jakub Dobes under contract. They may need to move a goalie before trading for one.

The Los Angeles Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams that could be looking for goaltending help.

Canadiens Primeau is no longer waiver exempt, so he could be lost for nothing if the Canadiens go with Montembeault and Allen. Allen’s two-year, $3.875 million extension kicks in next year. Someone may be interested in Allen at that contract number.

NHL Rumors: Potential trade destinations for John Gibson and Connor Hellebuyck

If the Canadiens move Allen, they could look to a short-term contract from a team looking to shed salary along with a sweetener. Options could include Chris Driedger (Seattle Kraken), Matt Murray (Toronto Maple Leafs), and Marc-Andre Fleury (Minnesota Wild).