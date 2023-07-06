NHL Rumors: Predators, Capitals, Flyers, Canucks, and the Jets

After the a Duchene-Kuznetsov deal fell through, the Capitals continue to monitor the trade market

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: The Nashville Predators were talking to the Washington Capitals about a potential Matt Duchene for Evgeny Kuznetsov deal. The deal obviously fell apart and Duchene was bought out by the Predators. Elliotte Friedman on his 32 Thoughts: The Podcast.

“I heard it happened before Duchene was bought out. So I kind of wonder if that was what they were talking about,” Friedman said of the potential deal. “Now this trade fell apart. It makes a lot of sense; Barry Trotz won a Stanley Cup with Kuznetsov, who was incredible during that run, but that’s obviously over.”

The Capitals signed Max Pacioretty and Kuznetsov’s and Anthony Mantha‘s names remain out there.

“We’ll continue to monitor the trade market,” MacLellan said, adding, “I think we had an aggressive approach at the draft and nothing’s panned out, and we’ll continue to have the conversations going forward.”

The Flyers tried to move Travis Sanheim to the Canucks and Jets

Sekeres and Price: Darren Dreger on Sekeres and Price on the Philadelphia Flyers talking to the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets about defenseman Travis Sanheim.

Matt Sekeres: “Well, you mentioned the trade market being quiet and the Canucks may be a symptom of that and maybe that’s possibly Patrik Allvin and the way he likes to do his business as well but Dreg’s, it sounded like they we’re involved at all on roster players over the course of the draft, on the weekend.

Did you hear Vancouver in deep discussions on any kind of trade involving a roster player?

Dreger: “Well, I don’t know who would have had to come back from the Canucks, but I know the Philadelphia Flyers were pushing hard to convince Allvin and company, they should take Travis Sanheim. And that was after striking out with the Winnipeg Jets.

And I know Philadelphia was willing to take Nate Schmidt. Tough contract for the Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg pushed away from that.

So I suspect that Vancouver would have, if they indulged, they would have moved out one of their forwards, one of their wingers as well. But that was the only thing really that seemed to be somewhat tangible I think from the Canucks standpoint.”