NHL Rumors: Predators, Flyers, Coaching Notes, Available Players and Active Teams

Predators scouting the Flyers AHL team

Tony Androckitis: Have been hearing that the Nashville Predators are “active” on the trade front. The Predators’ assistant GM was at the Leigh Valley (Flyers AHL) and Hershey (Capitals AHL) game on Sunday.

Alex Daugherty: This is the first report that has heard that the Predators could be buyers at the deadline. The Flyers have Claude Giroux likely available but that wouldn’t be why the Predators are scouting the Flyers AHL team unless there is something big they are working on,

It is something to keep an eye on.

A quick look at some coaching notes, available players and some teams who could be active

Emily Kaplan of ESPN: There was some rumblings that Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness could be on the hot seat. but he appears safe for now. After the Chicago Blackhawks hire their new GM, he’ll likely end up finding a replacement for interim coach Derek King. Have heard Rick Tocchet and John Tortorella as potential Philadelphia Flyers candidates for next season.

Don’t expect any blockbuster trades at the deadline. There are plenty of capable defensemen and some goaltenders available.

Phil Kessel will generate interest for teams looking for some scoring. Jake DeBrusk and Vladimir Tarasenko made trade requests earlier this season. DeBrusk is easier to move and Tarasenko may not be until the offseason.

The Seattle Kraken need to decide on pending UFA defenseman Mark Giordano. The Anaheim Ducks are in the same boat with defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Josh Manson.

The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers could be busy and should be eyeing John Klingberg, Ben Chiarot and Jakob Chychrun. The Colorado Avalanche will be looking to make a move and the Rangers are looking for some depth. The Edmonton Oilers could use a goaltender and a defenseman.

Some underrated players that could be on the move include Artturi Lehkonen, Calle Jarnkrok, Rasmus Rastolainen and Robert Hagg.

The Washington Capitals could be keeping an eye on the goaltending market due to the play of Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek so far this season.

The Los Angeles Kings are looking for a depth defenseman.