NHL Rumors: Predators GM on the Deadline, and comments on his comments

Nashville Predators GM David Poile on the trade deadline

Alex Daugherty: Nashville Predators GM David Poile on the Robby & Rexrode show on the trade deadline.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Joe Rexrode: “Would you have to be in a much worse position mathematically by that day, by that direct time period to seriously consider selling?

Poile: “That’s what keeps me up at night. Right now we’re still below the line. Not in the playoffs. We’re running out of time. We’re just like this interview, we’re talking about inconsistency and people need to play better. But that hasn’t happened on a regular basis.

I do not think we’re a buyer. Let’s start with that and I think if things don’t change more favorably and get in some kind of winning streak, certainly could be a seller, but that’s not today.”

NHL Rumors: No Decision This Week, and Six Potential Destinations for Patrick Kane

Alex Daugherty: Colton Sissons and Mattias Ekholm on Nashville Predators GM David Poile’s comments about the trade deadline.

Sissons: “It is what it is. There’s a trade deadline every year. It’s so far outta my control, it’s not even funny. I just focus on what I can do every night.”

Ekholm: “I mean that’s just outside noise to me. It’s about us and this group. We know we have games in hand and we’re, what, four or five point out? We have a couple of teams with three games in hand. So to us, we’re just focusing on what we’re trying to do on the ice and winning games. Yeah, whatever happens it’s not nothing I control. I can control what’s in here.”

NHL Rumors: Scouting LA-BUF, Rasmus Dahlin, and what the Buffalo Sabres need

The Predators can’t do a rebuild

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) If they don’t want to waste Juuse Saros, Roman Josi and Filip Forsberg, the Nashville Predators can’t do a proper rebuild. They have eight players making at least $5 million who are under contract for at least two more years. It’s hard to do a rebuild with those contracts. They need to find a way to alter their lineup and continue to try and win for the next couple of years.