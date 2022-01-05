NHL Rumors: Pressure and Frustration Building for the Edmonton Oilers

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: If the Edmonton Oilers are going to make any changes, it would likely come after they leave Toronto (play there tonight).

Oilers GM Ken Holland has shot down reports linking them to Mike Babcock. Holland has never fired a coach during the season.

Would the Oilers be willing to pay the rental acquisition cost for Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot or goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said on The Jeff Marek Show that the Edmonton Oilers missing the playoffs is not an option.

“When you think you can win the Stanley Cup you’re trading, say, a first-rounder for a rental D or a rental forward. I don’t know if you can do that to save a playoff berth for the Oilers, but you cannot let this season slip away. There’s too much at stake.”

Goaltending, left-sided defenseman and depth remain an issue for the Oilers.

Friedman added that the Oilers owe it to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to keep them happy.

“You’ve gotta be smart. You’re not trading Evan Bouchard. I don’t think you’re trading first-rounders for rentals right now. But there’s going to be teams out there that are going to say ‘we need to make moves, we want to lighten our load, we don’t think we’re that good.’ I gotta think there’s sensible moves for the Oilers to make that it’s not just a first-rounder for a rental.

“I think you have to be looking around. Maybe is there another defenceman with a bit more term you can go out and get?”

TSN: The lastest on the Edmonton Oilers and their current problems. Sources are telling Darren Dreger that head coach Dave Tippett is safe for now.

“Dave Tippett is not imminently going to lose his job, at least not at the moment. Of course, he has to be feeling the heat, as I said, everyone is. But as we have the conversation tonight, there is no plan to fire the coach. If it gets worse, maybe it’s more seriously considered at that point.

Goaltending though is being looked at by Ken Holland and the Oilers. Trade options that are available are certainly being considered. They continue to search for a third-line centre, among some of the other things that could make this roster stronger. Pressure and frustration all mounting in Edmonton.”