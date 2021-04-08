NHL Rumors: Prices Need To Drop, and the Columbus Blue Jackets Trade Options

All is quiet so far

Emily Sadler of Sportsnet: Chris Johnston 31 Thoughts: The Podcast on the trade deadline.

“One thing that I’ve heard from a couple people I speak with is that there’s kind of an industry bet, I think, that’s running right now that prices are gonna drop as we get closer to the 12th — that there aren’t really as many buyers as there might be in a normal year. “I’ve heard a few GMs or assistant GMs posit that one of the reasons we haven’t seen much action is, teams have established a certain price and there’s a sort of calculated bet going around the industry that those prices are going to have to drop as we get closer to the deadline itself.”

It may be up to Foligno if he’s traded

Emily Sadler of Sportsnet: Chris Johnston says that if Nick Foligno wants to play for a contender that it’s up to him. The Blue Jackets could move him at the deadline and then re-sign him this offseason. Aaron Portzline noted that the Maple Leafs, Avalanche and Islanders could be interested teams if he’s made available.

Nash is out but the Blue Jackets have a few others who could be on the move

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Pending UFA forward Riley Nash may have played his last game with the Columbus Blue Jackets after suffering a knee injury that could keep him out for four-to-six weeks. He might have been dealt for a mid- to late-round pick at the trade deadline if it weren’t for the injury.

The Blue Jackets could look at moving Nick Foligno, David Savard, Michael Del Zotto and possibly one of Joonas Korpisalo or Elvis Merzlikins.

Savard might be the best defenseman available at the deadline now that the Nashville Predators are back in the hunt and Mattias Ekholm could be off the market.

The Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, and Tampa Bay Lightning are believed to be interested in Savard.

Foligno would definitely get interset, with the Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche and New York Islanders as potential landing spots.

The Blue Jackets might be able to get a late-round pick for Del Zotto.