NHL Rumors: Questions Still Remain With the Calgary Flames As Training Camp Nears

Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun: The Calgary Flames continue to push to get Elias Lindholm signed to a contract extension. If the Flames can’t get him signed, do they look to trade him and avoid a potential Johnny Gaudreau situation?

Comparables include Bo Horvat‘s and Pierre-Luc Dubois‘ eight-year extensions at $8.5 million. Speculation has Lindholm possibly looking for a little more, something starting with a nine.

An eight-year extension would put Lindholm at 37 years old when the contract expires. Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri will be 38 years old when their deals expire. MacKenzie Weegar‘s contract ends when he’s 37.

If the Flames decide they need to move from Lindholm, it would leave them much thinner down the middle. Kadri is best suited for a second-line roll. Mikael Backlund could also be on his way out. There is uncertainty after that with Adam Ruzicka, Connor Zary, Dillon Dube and Matthew Coronato.

Would Lindholm hold more trade value now or at the deadline? Could the Flames create a bidding war and get a huge return?

Daniel Austin and Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun: Answering some remaining Flames questions heading into the start of training camp.

Gilbertson thinks the Flames will sooner than later sign Elias Lindholm to a long-term extension and that they can’t massively overpay. Austin thinks Lindholm won’t be extended. If he’s still with the team at the deadline and not re-signed, they have to move him and not repeat the Johnny Gaudreau leaving for nothing.

Mikael Backlund (34) is also entering the final year of his contract and Gilbertson wonders about his future. Will he see enough this year and want to re-sign?

Austin thinks Chris Tanev is the type of players teams will want at the trade deadline if the Flames become sellers. He has an injury history and teams know that. Would they consider moving him sooner than later?

Goaltender Dustin Wolf doesn’t need waivers and will likely start the season in the AHL. The Flames will likely start with Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar and teams may come calling if an injury occurs.