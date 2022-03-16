NHL Rumors: Rangers and Rakell, and Players Who Could be Moved

Rakell should be a player of interest for the Rangers
Vincent Z. Mercogliano of Lohud: The New York Rangers may have their eye out for a right-winger to play with Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome.
One player who might interest the Rangers is Anaheim Ducks winger Rickard Rakell. He’d be an upgrade over Julian Gauthier. Rakell is up to 16 goals this season.
If Kaapo Kakko returns from an upper-body injury and is used on the second line, Rakell could add scoring to Barclay Goodrow and Filip Chytil‘s line.
Rakell would be cheap in acquisition cost and salary compared to Tomas Hertl and Claude. He may not produce as much as those two though.
A first-round pick for Rakell may be too much for the Rangers, but maybe a second and a B-level prospect.
Players who could be on the move before Monday’s deadline
Dan Rosen of NHL.com: Things are quiet on the trade front but there is still lots of time before Monday’s NHL trade deadline. A look at who could be on the move.
Forwards
Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks
Cal Clutterbuck, New York Islanders
Andrew Copp, Winnipeg Jets
Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins
Max Domi, Columbus Blue Jackets
Ryan Getzlaf, Anaheim Ducks
Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers
Tomas Hertl, San Jose Sharks
Calle Jarnkrok, Seattle Kraken
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
Phil Kessel, Arizona Coyotes
J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks
Rickard Rakell, Anaheim Ducks
Paul Stastny, Winnipeg Jets
Defensemen
Justin Braun, Philadelphia Flyers
Ben Chiarot, Montreal Canadiens
Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes
John Klingberg, Dallas Stars
Mark Giordano, Seattle Kraken
Hampus Lindholm, Anaheim Ducks
Colin Miller, Buffalo Sabres
Damon Severson, New Jersey Devils
P.K. Subban, New Jersey Devils
Keith Yandle, Philadelphia Flyers
Goaltenders
Craig Anderson, Buffalo Sabres
Marc-Andre Fleury, Chicago Blackhawks
Alexandar Georgiev, New York Rangers
Joonas Korpisalo, Columbus Blue Jackets
Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders