NHL Rumors: Rangers and Rakell, and Players Who Could be Moved

Rakell should be a player of interest for the Rangers

Vincent Z. Mercogliano of Lohud: The New York Rangers may have their eye out for a right-winger to play with Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome.

One player who might interest the Rangers is Anaheim Ducks winger Rickard Rakell. He’d be an upgrade over Julian Gauthier. Rakell is up to 16 goals this season.

If Kaapo Kakko returns from an upper-body injury and is used on the second line, Rakell could add scoring to Barclay Goodrow and Filip Chytil‘s line.

Rakell would be cheap in acquisition cost and salary compared to Tomas Hertl and Claude. He may not produce as much as those two though.

A first-round pick for Rakell may be too much for the Rangers, but maybe a second and a B-level prospect.

Players who could be on the move before Monday’s deadline

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: Things are quiet on the trade front but there is still lots of time before Monday’s NHL trade deadline. A look at who could be on the move.

Forwards

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks

Cal Clutterbuck, New York Islanders

Andrew Copp, Winnipeg Jets

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins

Max Domi, Columbus Blue Jackets

Ryan Getzlaf, Anaheim Ducks

Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers

Tomas Hertl, San Jose Sharks

Calle Jarnkrok, Seattle Kraken

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

Phil Kessel, Arizona Coyotes

J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks

Rickard Rakell, Anaheim Ducks

Paul Stastny, Winnipeg Jets

Defensemen

Justin Braun, Philadelphia Flyers

Ben Chiarot, Montreal Canadiens

Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes

John Klingberg, Dallas Stars

Mark Giordano, Seattle Kraken

Hampus Lindholm, Anaheim Ducks

Colin Miller, Buffalo Sabres

Damon Severson, New Jersey Devils

P.K. Subban, New Jersey Devils

Keith Yandle, Philadelphia Flyers

Goaltenders

Craig Anderson, Buffalo Sabres

Marc-Andre Fleury, Chicago Blackhawks

Alexandar Georgiev, New York Rangers

Joonas Korpisalo, Columbus Blue Jackets

Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders