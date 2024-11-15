NHL Rumors: Rangers, Sabres, Predators, and the Penguins

The New York Rangers could use a defenseman but they may have to wait for the deadline

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: The New York Rangers could use a steady defenseman who eats minutes, blocks shots and is physical. He also needs to be smart and able to make a first pass. This may have to wait until closer to the trade deadline.

The Buffalo Sabres, Nashville Predators, and Pittsburgh Penguins are teams to keep an eye on

TSN: Teams are nearing the 20-game mark of the season. GM’s met this week in Toronto and some trade chatter is going to be picking up according to Darren Dreger.

“I’m looking at three GMs who seem more eager to listen, and continue the potential dialogue for a trade. I’m looking at Kevyn Adams of the Buffalo Sabres, Barry Trotz of the Nashville Predators and I’m looking at Kyle Dubas of the Pittsburgh Penguins, who already made that trade earlier.”

The Sabres don’t want to trade any of their top young talent but they would consider a big deal. The Predators are looking for long-term help and have multiple first and second-round picks. The Penguins are looking for young NHLers and draft picks.

TSN: Darren Dreger said there isn’t anything imminent with regards to the Buffalo Sabres, but GM Kevyn Adams is talking to GMs.

“Now I wouldn’t say anything is imminent there, and he doesn’t really want to tackle the core of their top young NHL players, but they’ve got a good pool of prospects.

I mean, Bo Byram’s name as an example, has been out there. There’s an experienced D-man. I can’t see him getting traded by the Buffalo Sabres, and that’s unless the return is can’t miss. But I would say that Adams is among the more interested in listening to what’s available on that trade front.”