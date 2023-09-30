NHL Rumors: Rasmus Dahlin, Tomas Tatar, and John Tavares

Sabres GM on Rasmus Dahlin extension talks

Sportsnet: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams on where contract extension talks with Rasmus Dahlin.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

David Amber: “Well you talk about years to come and (Rasmus) Dahlin is a pending RFA. Where are we in the contract conversations with him?”

Adams: “Yeah, we’ve had great discussions with him all summer with him and his agents at Newport Sports. What the great part is, is they’ve indicated to us that this is where he wants to be long-term. We’ve indicated how important he is to us.

And so these things take time. It’s really important both sides get it right. So, we’re going to keep working at it.”

Tomas Tatar turned down a one-year offer from the New Jersey Devils

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now: Tomas Tatar said on the Boris a Brambor Podcast that he turned down a one-year contract offer from the New Jersey Devils.

“A one-year offer from New Jersey was on the table. But, I refused since I wanted more term. I only realized later in free agency that it’s not possible (to get more than a one-year deal) this year. Then, Jersey acquired Toffoli and that was it.”

In mid-September, Tatar signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Colorado Avalanche.

Will John Tavares get the Steven Stamkos treatment?

Kevin McGran of the Toronto Star: The talk these days has been if William Nylander can get a contract extension done with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Mitch Marner and John Tavares will be eligible for an extension starting July 1st next year.

Will Tavares be in a similar situation as Steven Stamkos is with the Tampa Bay Lightning this season? Stamkos is 33 years old right now, and Tavares will be 34 years old at the beginning of next season.

Evgeni Malkin took a pay cut from $9.5 million to $6.1 million on his new deal. Would Leafs GM Brad Treliving offer Tavares an extension with a big pay cut or will he have another idea?