NHL Rumors: Rental and Term Trade Options, Avalanche, Sabres and Flyers

Rental and Term trade options

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Trade tiers by position – term versus rental.

Rental Centers – Sam Bennett, Luke Glendening, Mikael Granlund, Erik Haula, Riley Nash, and Brandon Sutter.

Center with Term – Barrett Hayton, Adam Henrique, and Alexander Kerfoot.

Rental Wingers – Ryan Dzingel, Nick Foligno, Conor Garland, Nikita Gusev, Taylor Hall, Patrick Marleau, Kyle Palmieri, Tanner Pearson, Sam Reinhart and Bobby Ryan.

Wingers with Term – Dustin Brown, Jake DeBrusk, Calle Jarnkrok, Zach Parise, Rickard Rakell and Jake Virtanen.

Rental Defensemen – Jordie Benn, Jason Demers, Vince Dunn, Alex Edler, Alex Goligoski, Travis Hamonic, Dmitry Kulikov, Jon Merrill, Brandon Montour, Ryan Murray, David Savard, Marc Staal, and Sami Vatanen.

Defensemen with Term – Anthony DeAngelo, Matt Dumba, Mattias Ekholm, Josh Manson, and Colin Miller.

Goaltenders – Jonathan Bernier (UFA), Devan Dubnyk (UFA), Darcy Kuemper (one-year), Elvis Merzlikins (one year). Jonathan Quick (two years) and David Rittich (UFA).

Two Avs prospects

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said he doesn’t know what Avs management is thinking with regards to possibly signing prospects Alex Newhook and Sampo Ranta.

Sabres may have to come down on Hall asking price … Will the Flyers become sellers?

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Buffalo Sabres forward Taylor Hall has said he’d be willing to waive his no-trade clause. The Sabres need to maximize the return for Hall.

Pierre LeBrun has reported the starting for Hall is a first-round pick. Even if the Sabres retain half of Hall’s $8 million cap hit, the price may have to come down if they want to move him. The Canadian quarantine period and a full no-movement clause may limit trade options.

The Philadelphia Flyers had hoped to buyers at the trade deadline, but depending on how the next couple of weeks go, they could be sellers. They could look at moving depth pieces in Scott Laughton, Michael Raffl, Erik Gustafsson and Samuel Morin.