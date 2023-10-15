NHL Rumors: Rod Brind’Amour, and Elias Pettersson

Rod Brind’Amour remains without a contract extension as two other coaches sign

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Head coach Lindy Ruff and Todd McLellan recently got contract extensions from the New Jersey Devils and Los Angeles Kings. Rod Brind’Amour (Carolina Hurricanes) and D.J. Smith (Ottawa Senators) don’t have extensions yet.

Brind’Amour said this week that he hopes to get it done soon if it’s going to get done so he doesn’t have to answer the question anymore.

“Now we’re at a point where I’m sure I’ll get a call here and we’ll try to work something out,” Brind’Amour said. “But we’ll see.”

Vancouver Canucks GM on the Elias Pettersson contract situation

TSN: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin on Wednesday when asked about the contract extension talks with forward Elias Pettersson.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Reporter: “I want to ask you about Petey. There was a report this weekend, as he kind of goes through his process of determining a commitment to the organization, that the organization also may not be sure themselves about whether they want to commit in that direction.

Can you comment at all on where you’re at in terms of your desire to (inaudible)?”

Allvin: “Ah, I’m not aware of what you’re referring to but as I said all along, I have a great relationship with Petey. I have great relationship with his representative and we just continue to talk here and hopefully, we can get something done.

Reporter: “When the summer started, did you think you’d have him signed to an extension by the beginning of the season?”

Allvin: “If that happened, I’d be extremely happy. But we’ll see. We’re again, he’s not a UFA so we got two more years with the rights to him. We’ll take our time and sure he’ll take his time.

But we’re not, we’ll continue to talk.”