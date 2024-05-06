NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, and the Los Angeles Kings

The Winnipeg Jets were ready to sign Rutger McGroarty

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said that they were ready to sign Rutger McGroarty to his entry-level contract but McGroarty wanted to take a bigger role at Michigan next season after they fell short this year.

Nikolaj Ehlers on his future with the Winnipeg Jets

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers: “I have one year left. There has been no talk with Chevy so far and I still definitely have to talk to him with my agent as well, so it’s not an answer I can give you right now. I love these guys. They know that. I don’t have an answer for anyone right now.”

What direction will the Los Angeles Kings go this offseason?

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: Do the Los Angeles Kings need to make some major changes and is GM Rob Blake the guy to make those changes?

Blake went all-in with Pierre-Luc Dubois last season and he did not have a good year with the Kings. Other moves Blake made capped them out and they weren’t able to make trades at the deadline.

They’ll need to hire a head coach and make decisions on pending UFAs Viktor Arvidsson and Matt Roy.

The Kings were trending in the right direction several years into Blake’s plan – he’s been their GM for seven seasons now. Cal Petersen’s three-year, $15 million deal didn’t work and they had to retain $2 million to move him and cost Sean Walker. The Dubois trade hasn’t worked out yet.

Dennis Bernstein: There have been little to no contract extension talks between the LA Kings and pending UFAs Matt Roy and Viktor Arvidsson.

Roy would like to remain in LA but he understands the teams salary cap situation.

Eric Stephens: Los Angeles Kings forward Anze Kopitar and defenseman Drew Doughty have made it clear that they are not interested in going through any retool or rebuild.

Kopitar has two years left as his extension kicks in next year. Doughty has three years left.