NHL Rumors: Ryan Getzlaf, Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Getzlaf could have a future role in the Ducks organization

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that Ryan Getzlaf has already had loose conversations with Anaheim Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli about a future role with the organization. It’s not known if he’ll want to take some time off after the season before deciding what he wants to do.

No St. Louis – Canadiens decision until after the season

TSN: The Montreal Canadiens and interim head coach Martin St. Louis have decided to put off any future decisions until after the season according to Darren Dreger.

“Now, there’s no reason to question the reality of Marty St. Louis becoming the full-time head coach of the Montreal Canadiens. I believe that’s what Hughes and the Canadiens want. But you do have to look at the set of circumstances. We know St. Louis has done a terrific job on the bench of the Habs. We know that the coaching staff has helped refresh this group. But Marty St. Louis still has a young family. So the timing of it may not be perfect but there have been no further discussions at this point.”

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Martin St. Louis on his future: “I think at the end of the season. Right now, it wouldn’t be fair for the players, for anyone, for me to focus on that. Things will take care of themselves, let’s just stay the course on what we’re trying to do right now.”

To sign or not to sign

TSN: Darren Dreger said that Owen Power will be signing with the Buffalo Sabres, likely early next week after the frozen four this weekend. Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies may be leaning towards going back to school next year.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Montreal Canadiens prospect Jayden Struble may be leaning towards returning to Northeastern for his senior season. Struble’s teammate at Northeastern and Sabres prospect Devon Levi is returning to school next season.