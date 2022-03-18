NHL Rumors: Sabres and Craig Anderson … Senators, Nick Paul and their Offseason Needs

Anderson should get some interest

Pierre LeBrun: There should be some teams kicking tires on Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson. He’s a pending UFA with a $750,000 cap hit. Don’t think the Sabres would trade him without him giving the okay as they have a lot of respect for him and what he’s done for the them this season.

Lance Lysowski: The Buffalo Sabres are open to the idea of bringing goaltender Craig Anderson back next season.

Anderson met with GM Kevyn Adams this week to talk about the trade deadline plan. Anderson: “My message to him was if nothing happens and I stay here, that’s a great thing, too.”

An offseason wishlist for the Senators

Shawn Simpson: This offseason the Ottawa Senators will be looking for a top-six winger, a top-four defenseman and a starting goaltender. It’s not going to be easy for GM Pierre Dorion.

TSN 1200: Senators coach DJ Smith on pending UFA goaltender Anton Forsberg: “Forsberg has been our best goalie all year. He has been our most consistent. He is playing like a guy who likes it in the NHL and he wants to stay.

The Senators increase their offer to Paul but it may not be enough

TSN: Darren Dreger said that the Ottawa Senators upped their contract offer money wise to Nick Paul and are still on four years, which may be their undoing.

“Nick Paul is an important piece of the Ottawa Senators, so it’s believed unless something changes between Ottawa and the Nick Paul camp that he will go to unrestricted free agency.

So then obviously that begs the question as to what does Pierre Dorion and the Ottawa Senators do with Nick Paul as a trade asset between now and Monday. The belief is that if they cannot close that gap in negotiation, Paul will very likely be traded before or at the deadline on Monday.”