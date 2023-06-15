NHL Rumors: Sabres and Victor Olofsson, and tiering potential offer sheet targets

Victor Olofsson and his camp are expecting a trade this offseason

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: Multiple sources said at the Scouting Combine that Buffalo Sabres forward Victor Olofsson and his camp are expecting a trade this offseason.

Olofsson has a year left on his contract at a $4.75 million cap and will be a UFA after the season.

Sources have said that Sabres GM Kevyn Adams is “very active” in trade talks in multiple areas. He’s spoken to teams about moving up or moving back in the draft. They hold the No. 13 pick. Sources wouldn’t say if Olofsson is tied to any of those talks.

Olofsson became expendable due to the emergence of Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka and possibly Jiri Kulich this year.

Sources say that Olofsson didn’t request a trade but wasn’t happy during his exit interviews after being scratched for seven of 15 games at the end of the season.

The Sabres don’t have much leverage in trade talks, nor do need to move him if they don’t want given how he is liked in the dressing room and as insurance for someone like Kulich if he doesn’t make the team.

Tiering potential offer sheet targets

Murat Ates of The Athletic: It’s offer sheet speculation season. Though rare, it has happened recently and this year’s potential targets could interest someone.

Instant game-breakers – Timo Meier (Devils), Jesper Bratt (Devils), Evan Bouchard (Oilers), Pierre-Luc Dubois (Jets), Vince Dunn (Kraken), and Troy Terry (Ducks).

A step below star quality – Daniel Sprong (Kraken), Trent Frederic (Bruins), Jeremy Swayman (Bruins), and Ross Colton (Lightning).

The youth movement – Trevor Zegras (Ducks), Matias Maccelli (Coyotes), Gabriel Vilardi (Kings), Alexis Lafreniere (Rangers), K’Andre Miller (Rangers), Ryan McLeod (Oilers), Bowen Byram (Avalanche), and Alex Newhook (Avalanche).

Other intriguing options – Calen Addison (Wild), Jack McBain (Coyotes), Alex DeBrincat (Senators), Morgan Frost, Cam York, and Noah Cates (Flyers).