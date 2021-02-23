NHL Rumors: Sabres, Flyers, Predators, Coyotes, Kings, Blackhawks, and Golden Knights

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is one of a group of GMs pushing to have the 2021 NHL draft pushed back. Some teams would like to move the draft to December. Some teams don’t like the idea of having two drafts in a week in June of 2022. There are numerous issues the NHL and NHLPA need to work through to move the draft back,

The Buffalo Sabres have made pending UFA defenseman Brandon Montour available for trade.

Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger said that Jack Eichel isn’t injured. Eichel doesn’t look like himself though.

Jeff Skinner was healthy scratched. He has a no-movement clause but would have consider waiving it if the Sabres could find a trade partner, which wouldn’t be easy.

If the Philadelphia Flyers acquire a defenseman they need to keep in mind that said player may be exposed in the expansion draft. May limit the assets they are willing to give up.

Charlie O’Connor: Pierre LeBrun also noted that Mattias Ekholm isn’t a perfect fit for the Flyers as he is left-handed and has a year left on his deal. There would be Seattle expansion draft implications. On the other hand, he is really good and the Flyers could use one more top-four defensemen. If the Flyers were to acquire Ekholm there would be a good chance the Kraken would select him unless the Flyers paid the Kraken to not select him.

Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne on the trade rumors involving the team: “It’s my strong recommendation all of us players not look into that too deeply.” The Predators want Rinne to retire a Pred. They may be willing to listen to offers on most players including Dante Fabbro and Filip Forsberg, but it won’t be easy to get either of those two.

The Arizona Coyotes are looking to add a center. They could also look at Sabres defenseman Brandon Montour or Canucks forward Tanner Pearson.

Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake on if they will add before the trade deadline: “No, we’re going to stick with the plan.”

Dennis Bernstein: “Reminder about LAK in trade market. Couldn’t compete for Dubois/Laine due to lack established young NHL talent. For them to be legit contender, must add established talent soon. So, going to have prove to NHL GMs their prospects are legit at pro, if not NHL level.”

The Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings are two of the teams interested in KHL right winger Damir Zhafyarov. He’s third in KHL scoring.

Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley said in a recent podcast with Andy Strickland and Cam Janssen that he doesn’t want goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury traded. believes the Pittsburgh Penguins and another team tried.