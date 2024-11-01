NHL Rumors: Salary Cap Hindering What Edmonton Oilers Can Do Trade Wise

Evander Kane‘s Injury Playing A Role in Why Edmonton Can’t Make Trades

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Steve Kouleas and Martin Biron and was asked about the Edmonton Oilers cap situation, why they have not added a defenseman, and if they could be looking to add forward depth as well.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

NHL Global Series in Finland Kicks Off a Tough November Schedule for Panthers

Martin Biron: I know the Oilers cap situation is, I mean, you got (Connor) McDavid to sign next year. (Leon) Draisaitl is signed $14 million starting next season as well. But are they in the market right now to look to help them with their depth? Because you look at McDavid Draisaitl, maybe the top six is okay, but they don’t have depth at all. And they lost (Warren) Foegele. They lost (Ryan) McLeod. They lost Dylan Holloway. Like, are they looking at depth? At depth, maybe to help them?

Dave Pagnotta: “I think Marty, I think they’re doing it just from a due diligence perspective. Their problem is, quite frankly, that if Evander Kane is going to be back this season, that’s the projection. So, they can’t utilize him just over $5 million in cap space, even though it was on LTIR; they can’t eat that up if he’s coming back during the season. They have to have the space to bring him back.

NHL Rumors: Is Lawson Crouse a Fit for the Montreal Canadiens? They Wouldn’t be Alone

So unfortunately, unless he’s dealt with a setback, whether in quotations or not, they’re not going to really be able to utilize that fund. And because of it, I mean, they don’t have any significant cap space now, again, they have to be cognizant of when Kane comes back.

So I think, I think Stan Bowman, like a lot of other GMs, is looking around to see what the options may eventually be like. You mentioned the Maatta deal earlier Kooly. That happened night, but when the injuries to Durzi and Marino happened in Utah, Bill Armstrong went out and started making some calls on who could be available, what options may be available if we decide to do it.

Then a week later, okay, they pull the trigger, and they bring in Olli Maatta, which helps them, and it helps Detroit clear up a little bit of cap space themselves and clear out a body on the back end.

Edmonton Oilers Had a Top Four Defenseman in Philip Broberg

So I think Bowman right now is probably doing that. Should be doing that. Most likely is, to at least see what options may be available to him later on, primarily from a depth side. They’ve also been looking at the blue line. We all know that in potential moves to make later on.

So this may complicate certain things, but the biggest issue for them, quite frankly, with respect to the cap, is Evander Kane’s $5 million plus that they can’t really utilize to their advantage in terms of bringing additional bodies in. So anything impactful would have to result in somebody leaving the roster.”