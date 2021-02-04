NHL Rumors: Sam Bennett A Healthy Scratch, A Coach’s Decision, With No Trade On The Front Burner

TSN: Darren Dreger said that Calgary Flames forward Sam Bennett won’t be in the lineup today. This is a coach’s decision.

Dreger tweets: “This may fuel trade speculation, but sources say, at the moment, there is nothing on the front burner related to trade.”

Sara Orlesky tweeted that Bennett said on the ice after practice with players from their taxi squad.

Dreger last night on Insider Trading.

“Trade speculation always generates a buzz, particularly in Canada. But the Flames’ position on Sam Bennett is no different than it was a year ago: They are in absolutely no rush to trade him. It has to be the right fit,” said Dreger on Insider Trading. “It’s got to work best for the Flames, otherwise, GM Brad Treliving is willing to stand pat and use Bennett as a potentially impactful player for Calgary.”

Eric Francis: A Flames official insists that there is no breaking news to follow after word of Bennett’s scratching.

TSN: Flames coach Geoff Ward on Sam Bennett after it came out that he’d be a healthy scratch.

“Yeah, just a healthy scratch tonight, and we’ll take it a day at a time. Today he’s a healthy scratch.”

When asked about Bennett seemingly playing a little better, moved up and playing with Gaudreau and Monahan at times.

“Yeah, for now, we’re going to get some fresh people into the lineup tonight Eric. You know, Sam is going to be the guy that’s scratched. We’ll see what happens in the game tonight and take it from there.”

When asked it’s a coach’s decision?

“It’s a coach’s decision, yep.”

When asked about how he would evaluate Bennett’s play so far this season.

“That’s between Sam and myself actually, so I’m going to keep that between us.”

(Break in video with no question posed)