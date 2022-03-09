NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks – Tomas Hertl and Jacob Middleton

Sharks and Hertl have exchanged contract offers

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that San Jose Sharks and Tomas Hertl have made an offer, counter-offer and lots of back and forths. The Sharks continue to tell teams that they are trying to re-sign him and not taking trade offers right now.

“They probably need an answer about seven days out so that if they can’t sign him, they pivot and properly explore the trade market for Hertl.”

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta on TFP trade deadline primer on San Jose Sharks pending UFA Tomas Hertl.

“They’d like to keep him long-term. They’ve made those expressions known. They’re going back-and-forth, trying to come to terms on a contract extension. But if they don’t, and we’re (currently) two weeks away from the deadline, he jumps to the top of the chart for a lot of teams. I’m looking at the New York Rangers. There are a few other teams that have definitely expressed interest.”

Hertl owns a three-team no-trade clause but Pagnotta noted that if the sides can’t reach an agreement maybe he’d be open to expanding his list.

A Sharks defenseman getting some interest

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that San Jose Sharks pending RFA defenseman Jacob Middleton is getting some interest.

“He’s part of that penalty killing crew that’s ranked second in the NHL. He’s a restricted free agent at the end of the year, he’s making only $725,000, he’s a bit of an old school physical brand that teams headed to the playoffs like to stash on their roster. Among the teams that have kicked tires I’m told Tampa Bay, Boston and St. Louis.”

The Capitals are in Edmonton and are

