NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, and the Buffalo Sabres

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: Three league sources Ryan Warsofsky is at the top of the San Jose Sharks list for their vacant head coaching position. One source said that Warsofsky is the front-runner and another said it could be down to Warsofsky or Marco Sturm.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Loser Thinking episode on the Buffalo Sabres willing to move their first-round pick, 11th overall.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “Anything new on the Buffalo Sabres? And we should point out to, as Seth Appert joins Lindy Ruff‘s bench, Michael Leone, who spent a couple of seasons with Green Bay of the USHL as both coach and general manager, is the new head coach of the Rochester Americans.

Friedman: “You know, we mentioned on your show the other day, it’s like (Devils GM) Tom Fitzgerald went on the record, NHL.com, and said his 10th pick is available. I think Buffalo’s 11th Pick is available too.

I don’t think they’re just gonna do it to do it. But they’ve got it out there. And they say if you are really interested in that pick, and it’s something that will help us, we’ll do it.

Like they’ve, and the thing is like, they haven’t limited to ‘we want this.’ They’re willing to move down, get more assets. They’re willing to get a player for it. Like I think they’re really interested in another top-six forward. That’s what I think they’re looking for. And if they can find one, they will do it. That’s what a couple of teams have told me.

Now one of the things that Buffalo has indicated is, you know, they’ve got a bunch of their guys signed, obviously, but they have the next wave of players coming and eventually they’re going to sign, have to sign those guys too. And they don’t want to walk themselves into cap problems.

But if there’s an impactful top-six forward out there, they’re looking. I mean, that’s almost dumb to say, like everybody’s looking, but that’s what Buffalo’s really looking for.