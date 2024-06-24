NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, and the New York Rangers

San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier has to do what he can, but the league could be watching him and the Rangers

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – They Really Did It … episode on the San Jose Sharks and how players like Cam Atkinson don’t want to play for them and how Barclay Goodrow was acquired.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “… Mike Grier is to, his job is to run his organization as he sees fit. His job is to build a team around (William) Eklund, and Will Smith, and (Maklin) Celebrini, and maybe Mark Giordano to. Still looking to play, be, as you said, could be a perfect Shark.

And one of the things that happened to is that Grier, he knows, like there’s. like there’s been reports about Atkinson, Cam Atkinson, not, not allowing a trade to San Jose. Like, Mike Grier, he’s got to at some point in time, you have to stand up for your franchise and say, ‘You know what, I have an opportunity to get this player, I’m getting this player. I have to do it for my young players and I have to do it for the vision of this organization. I have to do what’s best for the Sharks.’

I understand that. I just think (Barclay) Goodrow would have preferred more of a heads up that this was a possibility.

Now, I’ll say this one team did tell me that they are going to wonder, you remember you told the story on the last pod about the NHL and that whole (Todd) Marchant for (Sergei) Fedorov trade and …”

Marek: “Oh boy. Yeah.”

Friedman: “… league kinda looked into it …”

Marek: “Columbus, Anaheim.”

Friedman: “Yeah. Like we want to make sure there’s nothing fishy here. One team did tell me that they’ll be curious to see if there’s any trades Between the Sharks and, and the Rangers. Because you know, they did get around his no-trade clause, right? And he did say that is something both the union and the league and therefore the league will be on top of.

But you know, like I said, it was, it was a tough it was a tough thing for Goodrow to go through. You wanted more of a heads up but I think in the long run, it’s all going to sort itself out. Like, like I said, he’s a pro, and you know, it’s good money.

You know, I had a lot of people sending me the Mad Men GIF of Don Draper yelling at Elisabeth Moss, ‘that’s what the money is for.’ It’s actually one of my favorite scenes ever, in any TV show or movie anywhere. And I think we’ll eventually get to that, but in the moment, I can understand Goodrow’s emotion. I think it came as a real shock to him.”