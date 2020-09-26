NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, and the Vancouver Canucks

The Sharks don’t plan on buying anyone out

Kevin Kurz: Source saying that the San Jose Sharks won’t be buying anyone out.

The only potential buyout candidate was Martin Jones. He’s expected to back and they’ll be looking to add another goaltender.

Should the Canucks look at signing a different pending UFA goaltender?

James Cybulski: A scout suggested that the Vancouver Canucks should turn their attention to free agent goaltender Braden Holtby. He said that Holtby would have a more cap friendly number and has Stanley Cup experience.

The Canucks will have a decision to make with pending RFA Virtanen

Harman Dayal of The Athletic: Jake Virtanen is a pending restricted free agent that is arbitration-eligible. The Vancouver Canucks may not have a simple decision with regards to Virtanen.

The walk-away number from arbitration is $4.539 million this year. Last year the Canucks didn’t qualify Ben Hutton as they were worried at what number Hutton may get if they went to arbitration.

With a flat cap this year there may be more teams that don’t qualify their arbitration-eligible RFAs.

Virtanen will be looking for a raise from his $1.25 million and in 69 games this past season he set career highs with 18 goals and 36 points. The Athletic’s Thomas Drance has comparables for Virtanen in the $3 million range, with Dom Luszczyszyn’s model having him in the $2 million range.

If the Canucks don’t re-sign unrestricted free agent Tyler Toffoli, there may be more incentive to keep Virtanen. If they do re-sign Toffoli, it may change thoughts with Virtanen.

If they are thinking about trading the rights for Virtanen, the return may not be significant as other teams may have concerns about his potential arbitration number as well.

Edmonton Oilers are in a similar situation with RFA Andreas Athanasiou. The Oilers may not want to give him a qualifying offer and there has been limited trade interest in him.